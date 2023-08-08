Returning legend, Mami's loss - 5 Ways The Judgment Day could betray Finn Balor

Finn Balor and The Judgment Day have ruled WWE RAW for a while, but the group might betray its leader after what happened at SummerSlam 2023. Balor could end up the same way Edge did when he was tossed out.

For those unaware, SummerSlam 2023 featured Finn Balor losing his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins after Damian Priest accidentally helped The Visionary to retain the title. The Judgment Day could be at its weakest and could even evict one member from the stable.

Without further ado, here are five ways the faction could betray their leader.

#5. Damian Priest doesn't control his anger

Fans who watched WWE SummerSlam 2023 may have noticed that Damian Priest actually interfered to help his Judgment Day stablemate but accidentally caused an unfortunate outcome.

However, his behavior might not be acceptable to Finn Balor, who could go on to unleash a rant on Priest. The Archer of Infamy could then finally get triggered, leading to him assaulting Balor. Rhea and Dominik will be forced to pick a side and could potentially side with Damian Priest.

#4. Finn Balor costs Rhea Ripley her title

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship against Raquel Rodriguez whenever Raquel is cleared for in-ring competition, which could be as soon as the next episode of WWE RAW.

Much like Damian Priest accidentally cost Balor the match at SummerSlam, Finn might just cost Rhea Ripley her title during her contest against Raquel Rodriguez. The group could betray and evict Finn Balor from The Judgment Day, considering he failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions and cost Rhea her title.

#3. Finn costs Dominik Mysterio his title

Dominik Mysterio recently became the NXT North American Champion and also defended the title successfully. He's riding high next to Rhea Ripley at the moment, but all that could come crashing down.

During one of his future title defenses, Finn Balor could unintentionally cost Dominik his NXT North American Championship, leading to all the stablemates, especially Mami, becoming infuriated. The group could then unleash an assault to officially kick out the former Universal Champion.

#2. The Judgment Day betrays Finn Balor after Damian Priest cashes in

After SummerSlam 2023, the stablemates may internally think Damian Priest should have become the World Heavyweight Champion by now. To pursue that, the group could plan an assault on Seth Rollins to create a perfect moment for a Money in the Bank cash-in.

After Finn Balor helps Damian become the new World Heavyweight Champion, the group could go on to assault the Irish superstar, signifying his eviction. The corrupt group could keep their leader around until the cash-in to ensure Priest's win, and after they have used all the help, they could get rid of the 42-year-old star. The moment will gather nuclear heat against Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.

#1. Randy Orton replaces Finn Balor

Randy Orton has been out with an injury for over a year, and there is no certainty as to when he will be cleared for a comeback. If he is cleared and can make a return soon, he could unleash his dark side and become the leader of The Judgment Day.

While most fans want him to return and hit Rhea Ripley with an RKO, Mami pointed out she wants to have Orton in the group if possible.

"People on social media, they keep throwing this one person’s name at me, hoping that he’d come and put me in my place. So my choice would be Randy Orton because ain’t no one hitting Mami with an RKO. Mami is always right, and Mami is always on top. Randy Orton will be a part of my Judgment Day, and he’d be a step below Mami," said Rhea Ripley.

Considering Rhea's comments, Randy Orton could come back and replace Finn Balor in The Judgment Day, much like Balor replaced Edge in the faction.

Do you think Randy Orton will join the corrupt faction on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section.

