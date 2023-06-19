Logan Paul returns to WWE tonight for the first time since his WrestleMania 39 defeat to Seth Rollins. The YouTuber will be on RAW barely two weeks before the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London. Not much is known about what The Maverick will do on the red brand since he has not had any recent interaction with any superstars.

This has led many to believe that the 28-year-old star could be entering the Money in the Bank ladder match. This is a move that many fans would welcome since he has proven himself capable of pulling off the incredible daredevil stunts that have become the ladder match's hallmark. On closer inspection, though, there is reason to believe that he will not just participate but may win the entire thing!

Here are four signs that Logan Paul might be winning the Money in the Bank ladder match come July 1st

#4. Logan Paul has more crossover star power than any other WWE Superstar in the Money in the Bank ladder match

Unlike most editions in the past, the field for the 2023 Money In The Bank ladder match does not feature any established main eventers. While the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins were used to enhance the star power of the bout in the past, this year's field is full of mid-card talent ready to make the next step.

This is where Logan Paul could find an advantage if he enters the match. Triple H has made it his mission to elevate previously underutilized talent. However, there's no denying that name value is still very important for someone holding such an incredible opportunity in their hands.

With Vince McMahon overseeing the product's general direction, The Maverick's ability to shine a spotlight on the iconic briefcase may tempt the company to put it on him.

#3. Logan Paul has a history with both current world champions

Logan Paul has had five matches in his WWE career so far. Two of them have been against the company's current top champions, Roman Reigns (Crown Jewel 2022) and Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 39). This gives him a distinct advantage over the rest of the field since he already has ready-made heat with both men and is thus a safer bet to have compelling storylines with either.

The company may decide to run one of these feuds back, leading to a failed cash-in or another superstar winning the contract off him. Given that two of the past three ladder match winners have suffered this fate, we wouldn't rule it out

#2. The MITB ladder match fits Logan Paul's high-flying style, and the contract suits his schedule

The social media megastar has stolen the fans' hearts repeatedly with his agility and daring stunts

Logan Paul has established himself as one of the best high-flyers in all of WWE in a very short time. Within a span of five matches, he has hung with names like Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, and Seth Rollins, more than holding his own. No one would bet against him excelling in the grueling match and emerging with the contract in hand.

As for his direction after winning, one can argue that the briefcase is better suited for superstars on part-time schedules than full-time ones. The fact is that when the holder appears every week, the contract sometimes becomes a prop for weeks at a time until a cash-in is teased, then returns to obscurity until cashed in.

Logan Paul following the Brock Lesnar 2019 template could bring a feel of exclusivity to the briefcase like Roman Reigns has brought to the Undisputed title. It's just a matter of carefully picking his teasing and actual cash-in moments, and he could easily be the best Mr. Money in the Bank in recent history.

#1. Last year's groundbreaking cash-in attempt opened the door for Logan Paul to achieve his championship dreams in WWE

Logan Paul has hinted in the past that he would love to be a champion in WWE. He has discussed it multiple times in interviews and on his podcast, stating that it's his personal goal.

The Maverick would not have been considered a potential winner because Money in the Bank winners are traditionally challenged for only world titles, and celebrity performers never hold world titles in WWE.

However, Austin Theory's groundbreaking cash-in on a midcard champion last year changed the game. It set a precedent for Paul to win the Money in the Bank contract and potentially challenge for the United States or Intercontinental championships, which many fans would be happy to see him win.

The Maverick's impending return, coupled with the fact that cash-ins can be executed on any title, could signify that he is set to claim the iconic contract. Who knows, we could even see Logan cash in on the NXT Champion!

