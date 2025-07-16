Returning star to cost Becky Lynch the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship? Analyzing SummerSlam possibility 

WWE Evolution 2025 saw Becky Lynch retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship by defeating Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a high-stakes Triple Threat match. However, it seems Valkyria and Lynch are yet to bury the hatchet despite the intense three-way bout last weekend. The two will now look to put an end to their rivalry when they square off at SummerSlam 2025, with the Women's IC Title on the line.

The latest episode of RAW saw Lyra defeat Bayley in a high-stakes 2 out of 3 Falls Match to earn a title shot against the Women's IC Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It will be interesting to note that this would be the third time the Irish stars are locking horns in a singles match, after having secured a win each in their first two encounters.

However, Lyra Valkyria has been on a mission to regain the gold after losing to The Man at Money in the Bank 2025. Having secured another opportunity to face Becky Lynch for the title, the 28-year-old could go against all odds to get the job done this time. This might involve her utilizing the help of Mara Sade (fka Jakara Jackson).

Jackson was among the superstars who were released from WWE post-WrestleMania 41. Recently, the star was seen training alongside Valkyria and other female superstars. In a shocking twist, the 30-year-old could make a surprise return at The Biggest Party of the Summer and help Lyra reclaim the Women's IC Title.

While this might be a hint, nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait to see the turn of events at SummerSlam 2025.

Becky Lynch to ally with Bayley after losing the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025?

If the above scenario happens, Becky Lynch might ally with her rival, Bayley, on RAW after losing the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

This could be in a scenario where Bayley confronts Lyra Valkyra and Jakara Jackson during an in-ring promo on RAW as Lyra celebrates her SummerSlam victory. The Irish Star and Jakara would possibly assault The Role Model, while Lynch runs down to the ring to the aid of Bayley, leading to an alliance.

While this might sound promising, it is speculative at this point. Fans will have to wait to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

