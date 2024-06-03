Returning star issues challenge, six-man tag match & more - 4 possible matches for The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is the next Premium Live Event for the Stamford-based promotion, set to take place on June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Despite only two matches being officially announced, fans are already thrilled and excited for this PLE.

Regarding The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa is slated to anoint Tonga Loa as an official member on the next episode of WWE SmackDown. Given that Clash at the Castle is a major international event, WWE will likely book a significant match involving The Bloodline. In this article, we will discuss four possible matches for the new version of The Bloodline at this Scotland PLE.

#4. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa vs the Street Profits could be part of Clash at the Castle

Expand Tweet

Trending

The feud between The Pride and The Bloodline began when Bobby Lashley was ruled out of the King of the Ring tournament due to injury, prompting Angelo Dawkins to face Tama Tonga in the first round. The match concluded with The Bloodline brutalizing Dawkins to secure their advancement in the tournament.

Since then, the Street Profits and the Samoan faction have been engaged in a heated rivalry. This was evident in the recent episode of SmackDown, where the two teams clashed in a tag team bout, but Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford failed to emerge victorious. However, Clash at the Castle could serve as the platform for a rematch, giving the Street Profits a chance to seek revenge for their recent loss.

#3. Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa could take place

Expand Tweet

In the latest episode of the blue brand, Kevin Owens engaged in a heated argument with Paul Heyman, which culminated in the arrival of The Bloodline. The Prizefighter confirmed during the segment that he wasn't done with the faction yet, despite cautions from The Wiseman.

With Owens still entangled with The Bloodline, it opens the possibility for a match between Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa at Clash at the Castle 2024. A singles showdown between these two will help the Tribal Heir establish himself as a true leader of the new Bloodline by delivering a dominant performance.

#2. Bloodline vs Kevin Owens and Street Profits - Six Men tag team match

Expand Tweet

With both Kevin Owens and the Street Profits currently involved with the new Bloodline, there is potential for a six-man tag team bout at Clash at the Castle 2024. This type of match would allow the Stamford-based promotion to book the Street Profits in a compelling way despite Bobby Lashley's absence.

Additionally, even if The Bloodline loses, Solo Sikoa doesn't necessarily have to be pinned, as WWE can utilize Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa as potential options. Furthermore, six-man tag team matches consistently deliver exciting and high-energy action in the squared circle.

#1. Jimmy Uso could make his return to challenge Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso is currently on hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion due to an injury he suffered at the hands of The Bloodline after being ousted from the faction.

As we approach the anointment ceremony of Tonga Loa next week, there's a possibility that Jimmy might make his comeback from the injury and crash the party. He could then issue a challenge to Solo Sikoa as he seeks vengeance for the assault. This would set up a match between Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa for Clash at the Castle 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback