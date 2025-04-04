Returning superstar to confront John Cena after 10 years following WrestleMania 41? Potential explored

John Cena is set for one of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania 41, where he faces Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, once that is done, another challenge could be waiting for him. A familiar face from a decade ago.

Reports suggest that Rusev, now known as Miro, has signed a new deal with WWE, and his return could set the stage for a long-awaited rematch with Cena. Their rivalry from 2015 was one of the most intense feuds of that era, leading to John Cena dethroning Rusev for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 31. They faced off again in a memorable Flag Match in 2017, but that was the last time they crossed paths.

Now, with the Bulgarian Brute reportedly back in WWE, he could target The Cenation Leader to finally settle their score nearly a decade later.

The recent reports from PWInsider revealed that Rusev was spotted at the Stamford-based promotion's headquarters and signed a deal. No official date has been confirmed for a TV appearance so far, but it’s clear that the Bulgarian Brute has unfinished business in WWE. With John Cena back in action and the timing aligning perfectly, the 39-year-old could use this opportunity to make a major statement.

If this rivalry starts again, it would be a full-circle moment for both superstars. A decade later, both men are in different stages in their careers, making a potential face-off even more exciting. Whether the 39-year-old attacks Cena right after The Show of Shows or builds his return around their history, fans could witness a heated storyline that brings back memories.

However, these are all just possibilities for now, and only time will tell what Rusev could do if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

John Cena to get help from Cody Rhodes’ old teammate?

Although post WrestleMania 41 things might get bumpy for John Cena, at least for the main event, he might have a game plan. The American Nightmare was part of a faction called The Legacy long ago. Hence, there is a possibility that one of his old teammates could come back to help Cena win this year’s headliner.

Ted DiBiase Jr attacked Rhodes in WrestleMania 26 during a Triple-Threat match, causing the downfall of the group. At that time, he, Rhodes, and Orton were heels, but after this match, Teddy became a face. They went on to have more matches. Now, it is speculated that Cena wants someone who has all the insights and will win at any cost. Hence, what better way to befriend your opponent's old enemy?

If Teddy does come back, it can be difficult for The American Nightmare to retain his title this year. Can John Cena create history by becoming a 17-time World Champion? Or will Rhodes crush his dream? These are just speculations for now, but it will be exciting to find what unfolds at WrestleMania 41.

