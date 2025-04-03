6ft former WWE star to return and help John Cena win vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41? Potential twist explored

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to lock horns at WrestleMania 41. Cena’s shocking heel turn surprised everybody, especially after he aligned with The Rock. He then went on to brutally attack The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber.

With The Franchise Player now in The Final Boss’ corner, Cody Rhodes has a tough time ahead. But that’s not all, can another possible twist make things a lot worse for The American Nightmare? Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr. could return to help Cena even further.

Rhodes and the six-foot former WWE Superstar have a long history dating back to their days in The Legacy alongside Randy Orton. The group fell apart in 2010 when Orton turned on both after being disqualified from a match due to their interference. This led to a Triple-Threat match at WrestleMania 26. That night, Orton won, but Teddy shocked everyone by attacking The American Nightmare, signaling a split between them. Now, years later, history could repeat itself.

A comeback for DiBiase Jr. could be the perfect surprise factor leading into The Show of Shows. He has always claimed the possibility of a comeback in the ring. With John Cena embracing his heel turn, he may look to recruit someone who knows Rhodes inside and out. Given their past, the 42-year-old could play a crucial role in The Cenation Leader’s game plan to lift a historic 17th World Title.

At one point in his career, Ted DiBiase Jr was considered an option to be the next John Cena of the company. Hence, this partnership could cost the 39-year-old his Undisputed WWE Championship in the biggest match of his career. With The Franchise Player and The Final Boss standing against the champ, and the possibility of an old enemy returning, Rhodes could be in for one of the toughest nights of his career.

Right now, DiBiase’s return angle is mere speculation, and only time will tell how things unfold at WrestleMania 41.

Could John Cena beat up The American Nightmare next time they see each other?

After a hot promo-battle between John Cena and Cody Rhodes on the March 31 edition of RAW in London, fans were in for a shock. Rhodes quickly turned the tables when Cena tried a cheap shot and delivered a Cross Rhodes, leaving the 16-time former World Champion laid out in the ring.

However, this moment did not sit well with the former WWE manager, Dutch Mantell. Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, he criticised the need for physical exchanges. He argued that it was not necessary, as they had already done a good job in building anticipation for their big match, and now that the Stamford-based promotion had chosen the physical route, John Cena would have to retaliate and beat up the champion before the main event of The Show of Shows.

"Now it's just going to be talk time. There's no need to do it anymore because they [Rhodes & Cena got physical on RAW in London]. If they [WWE] do a physical angle, I think it'll be Cena doing something to Cody and beating the living c*ap out of him or something," Mantell said. [From 10:22 to 10:41]

Only time will tell who walks out as a winner in the main event of Night Two on April 20.

