John Cena to beat the "living c*ap out" of Cody Rhodes on one condition, believes WWE veteran, before WrestleMania 41

John Cena is set to lock horns with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Leading up to their title match, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell predicted a potential scenario in which Cena could severely damage Rhodes, but on one condition.

Ad

During the March 31, 2025, episode of RAW at The O2 arena in London, England, The Franchise Player seemingly gained the upper hand over Cody Rhodes in their promo battle. However, the segment ended with the 39-year-old nailing a Cross Rhodes on the 16-time World Champion. However, The American Nightmare left him "laying" in the ring, which did not sit well with the former WWE manager.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran claimed that further physicality between John Cena and Cody Rhodes would be unnecessary after their physical interaction this past Monday.

Ad

Trending

Dutch Mantell predicted that if the company's creative team pursued a physical angle, The Cenation Leader would likely inflict a dominating, brutal attack on The American Nightmare before their WrestleMania match.

"Now it's just going to be talk time. There's no need to do it anymore because they [Rhodes & Cena got physical on RAW in London]. If they [WWE] do a physical angle, I think it'll be Cena doing something to Cody and beating the living c*ap out of him or something," he said. [From 10:22 to 10:41]

Ad

Ad

Veteran feels a major WWE star can be booked to face John Cena after WrestleMania 41

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently shared his views on the Triple H-led creative team's potential plans for the 16-time World Champion following WrestleMania 41. He discussed this during an episode of the UnSKripted podcast.

According to Bill Apter, CM Punk could be the next rival for The Doctor of Thuganomics if Cena were to dethrone Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas.

Ad

"You could go Punk and John Cena if Cena takes the belt... Cena wins the belt; they put Punk against Cena... Punk and Cody is something fans don't wanna see," he said.

Ad

Only time will tell if John Cena will defeat The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

Please credit the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast & give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback