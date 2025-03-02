WWE Elimination Chamber Results: John Cena heel turn; 20-time champ returns; Cody Rhodes destroyed (3/1/2025)

WWE Elimination Chamber kicked off with the Women's Elimination Chamber match, and we got some great matches throughout the night. The Rock and Cody Rhodes got a big segment to close the show following the big Elimination Chamber match main event.

Ad

WWE Elimination Chamber Results (March 1, 2025):

Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match

Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus def. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn

John Cena won the Elimination Chamber match

WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Women's Elimination Chamber match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Liv Morgan and Naomi started the match, and Jade Cargill made her return right as the match started. It looked like Cargill might attack Liv, but she ended up attacking Naomi instead and took her down with a big boot into the pods and slammed the chamber door into her face.

Officials came in and separated them before providing medical attention to Naomi, who was deemed unfit to continue in the match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bianca Belair was in next as Naomi was being stretchered away and unloaded on Morgan in the corner. Bianca sent Liv into the chamber walls before Morgan turned it around and got some strikes of her own before Roxanne Perez joined the match. Bayley was out next, and Perez tried to attack her in the pod but was taken down by The Role Model instead.

Bayley hit a Sunset Flip Bomb on Belair before heading up the ropes, but Perez came back and dropped her on the apron. Alexa Bliss joined the match and took Liv Morgan down before going after Perez. Bliss hit the double knees to the back of the head of Bayley before Perez locked The Role Model in a crossface. Bayley rolled over and broke the hold before being sent face-first into the chamber walls.

Ad

Perez used the ropes to get a stunner before Bayley missed the Roseplant and dumped Perez on the apron. Liv came in with a sudden ObLivion and got the second elimination of the match! Liv and Bianca climbed up to the top of the pods, and Belair whipped Morgan with her hair, making her fall down. Belair hit a crossbody, taking out all the remaining women before Alexa hit the Twisted Bliss on Perez, eliminating her.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Morgan dodged the KOD before Alexa hit the Abigail DDT on Belair, but Liv came in with a jackknife cover and eliminated Bliss. Bianca tossed Liv into the pods and the chamber wall before getting a big powerbomb, but Morgan got her knees up for the 450 splash. Bianca recovered and dodged the ObLivion before getting the KOD for the win.

Result: Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhea Ripley showed up to stare Bianca down, and IYO SKY showed up as well, considering she has a title match on RAW.

Grade: A

WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trish Stratus and Tiffany tossed Nia Jax outside the ring early on before Jax dragged Stratus out by the feet and dropped her on the outside. LeRae drove Tiffany into the steel steps outside before isolating her in the ring. Jax tagged in and got the senton in the corner on Stratton before Stratus came in and took a big side slam.

Stratton tagged in and hit a spinebuster on Nia before getting a double stomp before Jax came back with a leg drop. Trish got a super Stratusfaction on Nia, and LeRae botched a moonsault, taking out her own partner. Tiffanny tagged herself in and got a moonsault of her own on Nia for the big win.

Ad

Result: Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus def. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens - Unsanctioned Match

The ring announcer clearly stated that WWE would take no responsibility for anything that happened during this match. The match started with the two trading punches in the middle of the ring, and Sami got the first takedown before Owens headed out and got a steel chair. Sami Zayn dodged a chair shot and the chair bounced off the ropes only to hit Owens in the face instead.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sami took the chair and hit Owens with it before getting a hockey stick, courtesy of Canada. Owens took a few shots from the hockey stick before turning it around and trying to choke Sami with the hockey stick while biting his face! Sami and Owens both got tables out and stacked them on top of each other before the match headed into the timekeeper's area and then into the crowd.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Owens tried to use the security tape to choke Sami out again before Zayn got a trashcan and hit Kevin on the head with it. Sami put KO through two snack tables, one of which had glasses and drinks on it. Owens took the trashcan lid to the face a few times before stumbling back to ringside and using the ring bell to hit Sami back. Owens took the trashcan lid and hit Zayn with it before doing the same with a monitor.

Ad

Sami and Owens were back in the ring and climbed to the top rope when KO pushed Zayn out to the floor and through the two stacked tables from before! Owens set up a steel chair in the middle of the ring and got the Brainbuster through the chair, but Sami still kicked out! Sami got two suplexes, one on the steel chair, before accidentally taking the official out with the Helluva Kick.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

KO got the stunner, and another official came out, but it was too late since Sami kicked out. Owens took out the new referee with a clothesline before a third ref came out and yelled at him. Owens took another table out, and Sami took a chair to the face before Zayn countered a big move through the table in the ring. Sami tried for a superplex but took the fisherman's buster through the table.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sami still came back with a helluva kick off a counter before getting a chair wrapped in barbed wire and hitting Owens with it. Sami sent Owens face-first into the barbed wire chair before stacking it up between two normal chairs and getting the Blue Thunder Bomb on it. KO still managed to kick out somehow and then hit a big powerbomb.

Owens wrapped a chair around Sami's neck and tossed him into the ring post twice before getting the powerbomb on the apron. Officials came out to stop the fight, and Sami countered out of another powerbomb, but Owens got the move anyway before getting the pin in the ring.

Ad

Result: Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: A+

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the match, Owens attacked Sami once more, and Randy Orton came out to make the save. Orton ran to the ring and kicked off a brawl before getting the RKO on the man who had put him out of action with the Piledriver. Orton got a steel chair but tossed it away before trying for the punt kick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Officials came in to stop him before he could get the kick and dragged Owens out of the arena while keeping Orton in the ring. Orton hit RKOs on the security guys before WWE Elimination Chamber moved on.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Elimination Chamber Match

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre kicked off the match, and we got some fast-paced action early on before Damian Priest joined the match. Priest took control of the match and got some big moves in before Logan Paul joined the match. Paul got some takedowns, but Rollins came back with a superkick and got a near-fall on him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena entered the match and cleared the ring with some big suplexes and hit an AA to Rollins. Logan took the Five Knuckle Shuffle and the AA before McIntyre stopped him with the Claymore. Priest came in with a rollup and got the pin on Drew! McIntyre was fuming and hit the Claymore on Priest after the elimination, taking him out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logan climbed up to the top of CM Punk's chamber pod before getting a frogsplash on Damian for the second elimination. Punk was the last to join the match and took Logan Paul out with a big suplex on the apron. CM Punk and John Cena faced off in the ring, but Rollins came in with a kick to Punk's face. Cena tried to stop Rollins, but the latter shoved him aside.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena and Rollins traded fists in the middle of the ring before CM Punk hit Logan with the GTS and eliminated him. Cena, Rollins, and Punk remained in the match and Seth was sent to the apron before Punk and Cena traded strikes. John Cena countered the GTS and locked in the STF before Punk reversed into the Anaconda Vise. Punk took the AA but managed to kick out of it.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rollins powerbombed Cena into the chamber wall before putting him through the Plexiglass into one of the pods. Rollins got the Pedigree on Punk for a near-fall before getting the buckle bomb and the stomp, but the Best in the World still kicked out. Rollins took the GTS and the AA before Punk eliminated him, leaving only Cena and himself in the match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena took the GTS as well but kicked out of it before Punk took the AA and kicked out as well. Rollins was about to leave but hit a stomp to Punk on the apron before Cena used the opportunity to get the STF for the submission win. Seth Rollins just cost CM Punk a chance at a WrestleMania match, letting John Cena get the win on his comeback tour.

Result: John Cena won the Elimination Chamber match

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: A

Expand Tweet

Ad

Right after the match, Cody Rhodes made his entrance and shook hands with Cena in the ring before The Rock's music hit, and Travis Scott came out with The Rock. Dwayne told Cody that the time had arrived for Rhodes to hand over his soul, and in return, "the American Nightmare will live forever". The Rock added, "But if the answer is no, tonight the dream dies."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody said that he wanted it all and that his soul was no longer his since he had already given it to the industry and the fans. He told The Rock to 'go f**k himself' and Cena burst out laughing. Cena and Cody hugged, and in the middle of it, The Rock gestured at John to attack the champ.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena hit a low blow on Cody and hit him with brass knuckles before smacking him in the head with a mic and the WWE championship belt. It turned into a beatdown, and Cody was busted open as Cena ripped his shirt off and choked Rhodes with his own necktie.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even Travis Scott joined in, and he and Cena held him down as The Rock whipped him with the Cody's Soul belt. John Cena has sold out to The Rock, who wiped Cody's blood on the belt before leaving the downed champ in the ring.

Expand Tweet

As Elimination Chamber was coming to an end, we saw a bloodied Cody slowly rise to his feet as Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Wade Barret escorted him out of the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback