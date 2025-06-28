Returning WWE Hall of Famer to once again team up with John Cena and help him beat CM Punk? Exploring Night of Champions twist

John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his longtime rival, CM Punk, this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While fans expect The Second City Saint to dethrone Cena and secure the title, a WWE Hall of Famer may appear and help The Franchise Player retain the title in a massive twist.

The Undertaker retired from WWE at Survivor Series 2020, exactly 30 years after his debut in the Stamford-based promotion, leaving fans with memories to last a lifetime. The Deadman shared a rich history with John Cena during his time in the company. The two have worked together as a tag team in the past and even played a crucial role in helping Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL last year.

That said, The Second City Saint and The Deadman have also shared a history of intense matches in the past. On this week's episode of SmackDown, CM Punk made reference to the Hall of Famer. Punk said that Cena has buried more talent than The Undertaker throughout his career, and further claimed that the legend couldn't wrestle.

Following Punk's statement on the blue brand, the WWE Hall of Famer could make a shocking appearance at Night of Champions and team with Cena once again to beat the Chicago native. This could be The Undertaker's way of returning the favor over Punk's statement on SmackDown.

However, the above scenario remains speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Britt Baker to debut in WWE for a blockbuster match at SummerSlam?

The latest episode of SmackDown, live in Saudi Arabia, saw Giulia dethrone Zelina Vega to become the new Women's United States Champion. ''The Beautiful Madness'' from Japan has proven to be a workhorse since signing with the company.

While SummerSlam is a few weeks away, the management could bring in Britt Baker from AEW to challenge Giulia for the title at the PLE. The former AEW Women's World Champion has been on hiatus since her last bout against Penelope Ford on the November 13, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite.

However, fans have speculated about The Doctor's potential debut in the Stamford-based promotion. If proven true, Triple H and his creative team may have her challenge Giulia for the Women's US Title at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This could create a blockbuster match as fans will love to see the two powerhouses clash against each other.

While the above angle might sound promising, it is a conjecture at this point. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

