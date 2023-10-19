Returning WWE star to become Dominik Mysterio's new tag team partner? Analyzing the potential

Dominik Mysterio continues to hold a position as one of the most polarizing figures in the company. Not only is he a current member of the Judgment Day faction, but he also holds the NXT North American Championship for the second time, having recaptured the title a few weeks ago. However, it appears that Dominik Mysterio may find a new tag team partner in the coming weeks, and surprisingly, it will not be a member of The Judgment Day.

The superstar in question is Logan Paul, who is slated to make his much-anticipated comeback on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. For those unaware, Logan Paul recently secured a dominant victory over Dillon Danis. Afterward, he issued a significant challenge to Rey Mysterio, hinting at his next match in WWE.

As a result, the United States Champion invited the YouTube sensation to SmackDown, and the company has announced their face-off for the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

Upon his return, Logan Paul might form an alliance with Dominik Mysterio, possibly to confront the members of the Latin World Order as well. The alignment of Dominik and Logan could be attributed to the history between Dominik and Rey. Additionally, during a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, the YouTuber expressed his interest in forming a tag team with the Judgment Day member.

With Logan Paul set to engage in a feud with Rey Mysterio, this presents the perfect opportunity for the formation of an alliance between Logan and Dominik. Overall, it will be intriguing to see how the events unfold as The Maverick prepares to confront the United States Champion on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

Rey Mysterio wants to face Dominik Mysterio in a Hair vs. Mask match

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Rey Mysterio expressed his enthusiasm for the possibility of a Hair vs. Mask match against his son, Dominik Mysterio. The United States Champion openly stated that he would love to participate in such a match, teasing how Dominik would appear with a bald look.

The ongoing feud between Rey and Dominik dates back to September 2022, when Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father at Clash at the Castle to join The Judgment Day.

Last April, the current United States Champion emerged victorious against his son at WrestleMania 39. Shortly after their match, Rey hinted at the idea of a Hair vs. Mask match during an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

With the recent interview hinting at the possibility of this match, it appears that another intense clash between the father and son is likely to unfold in the near future.

