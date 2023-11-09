Returning WWE Superstar to confront LA Knight on SmackDown? Storyline direction explored

A returning WWE Superstar could confront LA Knight on SmackDown after the veteran took his place.

Last month, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were scheduled to battle John Cena and AJ Styles at Fastlane. However, The Bloodline brutally attacked Styles and he was forced to miss the match at the premium live event on October 7. Knight took Styles' place and teamed with Cena to defeat The Bloodline at the premium live event.

Knight was able to turn that match into the biggest opportunity of his career. The Megastar squared off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel and gave it everything he had. However, The Bloodline interfered once again and The Tribal Chief was able to retain his championship.

Following the loss at Crown Jewel, WWE needs to come up with a way to keep Knight's momentum going so that the fans do not lose interest. One way to do that would be to have AJ Styles take issue with The Megastar when he returns to SmackDown.

Styles could be jealous of Knight's success following the attack from The Bloodline that took him out and may decide to confront him on SmackDown. A rivalry with Styles would be a great way to give Knight something entertaining to do after he failed to win the title at Crown Jewel.

Bill Apter doesn't think LA Knight is on the level of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his honest thoughts on LA Knight.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast ahead of Crown Jewel, Bill Apter stated that Knight would get a great reaction at the event but didn't envision him winning the match. Apter added that Knight simply isn't at the level of Reigns to dethrone him of the title.

"Roman Reigns, but LA Knight is gonna get a great reaction, and it's gonna be an electrifying match, but I don't see LA Knight winning. If we are looking at this statistically like it was a boxing match or something, I don't think LA Knight is at the level of Roman Reigns," said Bill Apter. [14:07 - 14:28]

Knight has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster because the fans refused to let his momentum die. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for him in the months ahead.

