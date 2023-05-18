Returning WWE Superstars could potentially be handed the Women's Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions 

It seems that WWE is putting some effort into an often left-out championship since its inception: the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler returned to WWE TV and immediately made it clear who and what they are gunning for. The former UFC stars were last seen at WrestleMania 39 in the spotlight as they scored a submission victory over three other teams, including current champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Speaking of the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan was not seen on WWE RAW this week, as she was seemingly off due to injury.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE have confirmed Liv Morgan has suffered an injury, severity is unknown.



Wishing her a speedy recovery. WWE have confirmed Liv Morgan has suffered an injury, severity is unknown.Wishing her a speedy recovery. https://t.co/sx2GjXmC4z

This week on the red brand, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Raquel Rodriguez on the ramp, wasting no time in demonstrating that they are back on the hunt for the tag titles.

While several fans have bemoaned the idea of Rousey as champion again, there is a portion of the WWE Universe, to say the least, who are looking forward to the dominant reign of The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Submission Magician.

How they will get there remains to be seen. However, there is a major possibility that Rousey and Baszler will be awarded the Women's Tag Team Championship should Liv Morgan take longer to return to the squared circle.

That is, unless Morgan's injury is part of the storyline, and Rousey's former adversary resurfaces on or prior to the Night of Champions event to set up a match for the Saudi show.

Veteran weighs in on the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions facing strong opposition

Dutch Mantell spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Talking Smack ahead of this week's episode of the red brand, during which he discussed how popular Morgan and Rodriguez have been in the last few weeks.

The veteran even claimed that The Rowdy One is missed:

"I’m gonna go your route, ehh it was okay. But I knew they would you know, someone just told me that Liv and Rodriguez, they would go over. It was good for what it was and I see they are working the angle with Bayley so let’s see how that turns out. But they’re missing Ronda a lot right now. When’s she coming back?" Dutch Mantell said.

After WWE RAW this week, it will be interesting to see how the company plays out Rousey's inevitable title win, as it was rumored for weeks prior to the former UFC star's injury that she had been pushing for a lengthy run with the gold.

If Ronda Rousey wins at Night of Champions, it would mark her first reign with tag team gold, while Shayna Baszler has previously held the Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

Would you like to see Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler become the new Women's Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes