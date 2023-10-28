Reuniting with Bobby Lashley, challenging for popular title – 4 directions for Cedric Alexander following WWE SmackDown return

This week's WWE SmackDown is now in the books, and the show lived up to the anticipation. However, one of the more notable moments coming out of the show had nothing to do with the main event stars on the brand, such as John Cena, Roman Reigns and LA Knight.

Instead, the more intriguing part of SmackDown was the return of Cedric Alexander. Cedric is a former Cruiserweight Champion (on 205 Live) and RAW Tag Team Champion (as part of The Hurt Business), but he has struggled to find his footing in recent years following the break-up of the Lashley-led faction.

This week, Alexander returned in a backstage segment, interrupting Dragon Lee. The two stars went on to have a classic bout. While Lee won, Cedric looked like a star in defeat. Not only that, but this is the first time in a while that Cedric has been afforded promo time along with a video package to remind the audience of his accomplishments.

Fans are thrilled to see the former Cruiserweight Champion back in action. However, what really matters now is the follow-up to this reintroduction.

What will Cedric do next? What path could he take following his return to television on the blue brand?

Below are four directions for Cedric Alexander following his return to WWE SmackDown.

#4. He could challenge for the United States Championship

Logan Paul jumping Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio is a legend in the business and a WWE Hall of Famer. He's a multi-time world champion who has done all there is to do in pro wrestling. He's also the reigning United States Champion, having won the title from Austin Theory earlier this year.

The masked luchador has a big bout ahead of him. He will go one-on-one with Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 next Saturday. Logan is looking to win his first-ever title in the company, while Rey is hoping to retain his coveted belt.

Regardless of the outcome, Cedric could be the next challenger for the United States Championship. He's held the 24/7 Championship and the RAW Tag Team titles while on the main roster but has yet to win a major singles belt. Challenging either Rey or Logan could be a huge step in his career.

#3. Cedric Alexander could join Bobby Lashley's stable

The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley is another legendary figure in the WWE. He is a multi-time world champion who has won titles back in the 2000s, upon his return in the 2010s, and in the 2020s. He has recently taken Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford under his wing.

Of course, The All Mighty is no stranger to stables. Prior to this new trio, Lashley was the leader of The Hurt Business, a stable that also featured MVP, Shelton Benjamin and, most notably, Cedric Alexander. While fans wanted the group to reunite on multiple occasions, it was seemingly never in the cards.

However, just because the faction never re-formed doesn't mean Cedric can't reunite with Bobby in WWE. He could join the Street Profits as part of the new suit-wearing stable looking to dominate Friday Night SmackDown and the company as a whole.

#2. He could form a new group with Dragon Lee and Cameron Grimes

As noted, Cedric Alexander's return match on WWE SmackDown was a big-time singles bout with Dragon Lee. The two put on a fantastic match, but in the end, Dragon Lee did secure the victory. The pair showed respect to each other after the match.

Lee has been associated with another popular, talented and athletic superstar. He and Cameron Grimes teamed up to battle A-Town Down Under a few weeks ago. While they failed to win, they had immediate chemistry as a tag team.

Given that Cedric and Dragon have mutual respect for each other following their hard-fought bout, there's a chance a new stable could be in the works. Dragon Lee, Cameron Grimes and Cedric Alexander are all very different WWE Superstars, but their never-say-die attitude could be what unites them. They could even end up feuding with Bobby Lashley's crew.

#1. Cedric could move to WWE NXT

Just because Cedric Alexander showed up on WWE SmackDown doesn't inherently mean he has to remain on the brand moving forward. Prior to his return to SmackDown, he had recently competed on an episode of RAW.

The reason for this is that, in the 2023 WWE Draft, Cedric became a free agent. He wasn't picked up by any specific brand, which allows him to go wherever he pleases. This could potentially include NXT, a destination that could work out well for the former champion.

He could battle Dominik Mysterio or Ilja Dragunov for championship gold on the brand. It could also allow him to build up some momentum. With Mustafa Ali unfortunately gone from the company, Alexander could fill a similar role on the white and gold brand.

