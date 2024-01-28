Reuniting with popular star, major feud with Seth Rollins - 4 possible directions for Andrade following his return at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble featured several debuts and returns. The likes of Jade Cargill and Jordynne Grace competed in their first-ever Royal Rumble, while performers such as Naomi, Liv Morgan, and CM Punk made their in-ring returns.

One of the most interesting and exciting returns was that of Andrade. The former United States Champion had been away from World Wrestling Entertainment for two and a half years. While away, he moved to All Elite Wrestling. After not being satisfied with his time in the smaller promotion, Andrade returned home Saturday night.

While Andrade was unable to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, he did have a good showing. Beyond that, fans were extremely excited to see the former NXT Champion back in the biggest pro wrestling company in the world. He looked great and felt like a star.

Now, viewers are curious what will happen next for El Idolo. Will the former All Elite Wrestling star challenge for gold on WWE RAW? Could he join up with a top faction on WWE SmackDown? This article will look at a handful of possible directions for former champion.

Below are four possible directions for Andrade following his return at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

#4. He could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther is the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He has held the title since shortly after joining the company's main roster in 2022. Throughout that time, The Ring General is yet to be pinned or made to submit.

Holding the belt for so long means Gunther has gone through a wealth of opponents. He has defeated the likes of Chad Gable, Ricochet, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bronson Reed, among others.

Now that Andrade is back in World Wrestling Entertainment, he could be next to test his luck against Gunther. If the former WWE United States Champion can dethrone the powerful Austrian, he will put himself in the history books.

#3. Andrade could join the Latino World Order

The Latino World Order

The Latino World Order is one of the top factions in WWE. The main members include Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega. Dragon Lee is also affiliated with the group, but doesn't appear to be an actual member.

The stable is currently at war with Legado del Fantasma. Santos Escobar was a member of The LWO at one time, but he left and injured both Rey and Carlito upon doing so. He has since recruited Angel, Humberto, and Elektra Lopez to his group.

Now that Andrade is back in WWE, he made it clear that he isn't interested in aligning himself with Santos. This could mean that he might instead reunite with Zelina Vega and represent the Latino World Order on Friday Night SmackDown. From there, he may be feuding with Legado.

#2. He could feud with AJ Styles in WWE

AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown

Another popular stable in WWE is The O.C. The group features AJ Styles as the leader, plus Michin, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows as the other key members. Unfortunately, things haven't been going well for the faction.

AJ Styles has had an attitude change over the past several months. He is grumpier and moodier. In fact, he's even yelling at or outright ignoring his WWE stablemates. This new Styles is more dangerous than ever, but also more unlikable than at any point prior.

As a result, he may end up angering Andrade. The former NXT Champion is known for having a short fuse and will fight if he's disrespected. If The Phenomenal One gives Andrade attitude, a feud could end up developing between the two former champions.

#1. Andrade could pursue the World Heavyweight Championship

While the Intercontinental Championship would be great for Andrade, RAW's most prestigious title is the World Heavyweight Championship. The belt was first introduced in 2022, but it has quickly become the second most important title in all of pro wrestling.

Seth Rollins is the man who currently holds the prized belt. In fact, he is the first person to hold the current iteration of the title since WWE re-introduced it last year. The Visionary has gone on to defend the title against a host of opponents.

Still, no title reign can last forever. Rollins is hurt and many believe his next title defense will be his last. There's a chance Andrade could be the one to dethrone Rollins. Given that the Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is seemingly going after Roman, Seth will need a challenger. Why can't it be Andrade?

