Revenge for his family, WWE in-ring debut - 4 things Jake Paul could do at WrestleMania 39 

Logan Paul could be set to face Seth Rollins at this year's WrestleMania, which will be his second match at WWE's showcase event. Now his brother Jake Paul could also be added to the show.

Jake was part of Logan's last WWE singles match when the latter locked horns with Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia. Hence, there's a good chance that The Problem Child will be there at the April show.

Jake recently came up short against Tommy Fury and could now focus on his brother's wrestling pursuits. He could even help Logan overcome Rollins in less than five weeks.

#4 Jake Paul could set up a feud of his own at WrestleMania

WWE likes to involve celebrities in their WrestleMania events as much as possible, and Logan will likely want to bring his brother along for support. The Maverick is expected to compete in his first singles match at The Show of Shows this year.

Jake and Logan could be part of backstage segments throughout the show, leading to the two men picking up a feud together or Jake stepping into a WWE ring for the first time following the event.

#3 Solo Sikoa could come looking for Jake Paul at WrestleMania

Jake Paul was part of Crown Jewel, and he entered the ring to ensure that The Usos were not an issue for his brother as he battled Roman Reigns. After taking care of the team, Solo Sikoa made his way down the ramp, but it was clear that WWE didn't want the two men to battle, and security removed Sikoa.

The younger brother of Jimmy and Jey remains dominant on the main roster. He could come looking for Jake if he knows he's at WrestleMania since this will be the latter's first appearance since Crown Jewel.

#2 Jake Paul could be handed his own match at WrestleMania

There are still five weeks until WrestleMania, and plenty of things can happen as the company turns the corner and pushes towards the show. Logan's match against Seth Rollins is yet to be officially announced, which means that it could be made a tag team match. Alternatively, Jake Paul himself could be handed a match at the biggest event of the year.

Jake recently lost to Tommy Fury, and the loss will definitely be referenced on RAW tonight if Seth Rollins wants to go under Logan's skin. The possible angle could lead to Jake Paul appearing and laying down a challenge.

#1 Jake could be in his brother's corner for his match against Seth Rollins

Logan Paul will have the odds in his favor for this rumored match since Seth Rollins doesn't come to the ring with four others, meaning there would be no need for his brother to be added to the scenario.

That said, if Logan wants to be seen as the heel, he could make the odds unfair and allow his brother to share his WrestleMania moment with him.

Do you think Jake will be at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

