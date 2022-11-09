WWE Crown Jewel 2022 was a night featuring the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for several roster members. Unfortunately, Sheamus was not a superstar who experienced either sensation, as The Celtic Warrior didn't appear at the event.

Before WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Sheamus was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn on Friday Night SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior hasn't been seen on television since he took a beating just a handful of weeks ago.

Despite what happened with The Bloodline, Sheamus will inevitably return and reappear sooner rather than later. When the former World Heavyweight Champion returns to action, what might he do? Will he seek revenge against The Bloodline? Could he enter the upcoming SmackDown World Cup?

Below are five possible directions for Sheamus following WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. He could have a brawl with Braun Strowman following WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Braun Strowman

While Sheamus wasn't at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, The Monster Of All Monsters was. The powerful Braun Strowman returned to World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year and recently feuded with The Nigerian Giant.

Omos vs. Braun Strowman went far better than most expected. While the former dominated much of the match, ultimately, The Monster of All Monsters walked away from WWE Crown Jewel 2022 victorious. Could Strowman and Sheamus be next to clash?

Surprisingly, Sheamus and Braun Strowman have only had one singles match together in WWE. The two wrestled almost five years ago in March 2018, with Braun walking away as the winner. The two hard-hitting powerhouses clashing again will be fresh, and fans would likely love to see the bruisers collide.

#4. Sheamus could move to RAW

Rey Mysterio recently made a major move. The legendary Lucha star was previously a member of the RAW brand, but because of the constant torment from Judgment Day, the elder Mysterio was moved to Friday Night SmackDown.

The move worked out well for Mysterio. He won a big number-one contender's match to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. While he came up short against Gunther, he was highlighted in the main event, which isn't a bad place to be.

Given Sheamus' issues with Gunther and Imperium before and now potential issues with The Bloodline, a move may be in order. The Celtic Warrior could jump to WWE RAW with or without The Brawling Brutes to potentially chase the United States Championship.

Sheamus battling the likes of Johnny Gargano, Kevin Owens, Tommaso Ciampa, and Bobby Lashley could make for some very entertaining programming.

#3. He could attempt to win the SmackDown World Cup

Sheamus has had a tough time dealing with Imperium. More specifically, the Celtic Warrior has struggled with Gunther. In the weeks leading up to WWE Crown Jewel 2022, he battled The Ring General in two Intercontinental Championship matches and ultimately lost both.

While The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium at Extreme Rules, Sheamus will need to climb from the bottom to earn another title opportunity. Thankfully, the former World Heavyweight Champion may have an opportunity.

The SmackDown World Cup Tournament will grant the winner a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. If Sheamus can defeat three other men and win the tournament, he can get his hands on Gunther again. There's also something to be said about representing his home country in a prestigious tournament.

#2. Sheamus could challenge for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

The biggest prize in the industry today is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns currently holds both titles after unifying them at WrestleMania 38.

The Tribal Chief has been the world champion for an unbelievable amount of time. He's recently passed the 800-day milestone. His latest title defense came at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, where he battled YouTuber and social media influencer Logan Paul in a surprisingly epic bout.

Roman will need a new challenger following his win at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Sheamus could be the perfect superstar to battle the seemingly unbeatable champion. They've fought over the world title in the past.

The only thing that could prove to be an impossible challenge for Sheamus is The Bloodline, which will be covered in the final entry.

#1. The Brawling Brutes could battle The Bloodline following WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The Bloodline and Sheamus

The reason Sheamus missed WWE Crown Jewel 2022 and hasn't competed in a few weeks is The Bloodline. The group of Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Jey, and Jimmy Uso collectively attacked Sheamus and injured his arm during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

When Sheamus returns, he will likely seek vengeance on those who injured him. Butch and Ridge Holland battled The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 but could not defeat the champions. Still, they no doubt seek further revenge for what The Bloodline did to Sheamus.

Sheamus will probably want to dethrone Roman Reigns, but to get to The Tribal Chief, he'll need to get past The Bloodline. Given Survivor Series WarGames is right around the corner, The Brawling Brutes could challenge the fierce stable to a fight at the event.

The only question is who, besides Butch and Holland, will Sheamus recruit to aid him if he makes the massive challenge? To find out, fans will need to tune in.

