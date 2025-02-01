Rey Mysterio & 4 other worst WWE Royal Rumble #30 entrants in recent history 

WWE encourages fans to 'expect the unexpected.' So, it's understandable that they develop unrealistic expectations for the number 30 entrants in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches every year.

These supremely high expectations have, on multiple occasions, proved to be a recipe for disaster. After all, the Royal Rumble PLE comes once a year, and if fans are underwhelmed by the reveal of the final entrants, they don't hesitate to express their displeasure.

That said, it's time to take a look at the five most disappointing number 30 entrants in the Royal Rumble bouts over the last few years:

#5. Nia Jax (2023)

WWE Universe likes to be surprised with the reveal of the number 30 entrant. But as Scott Steiner would probably say, not all surprises are created equal.

In the sixth annual Women's Royal Rumble Match, the last entrant was a surprise return, one that fans weren't fond of. The participant in question was Nia Jax, who was previously released in 2021. During her absence throughout 2022, fans weren't exactly craving her comeback.

So, it's no surprise that The Irresistible Force securing the final spot in the 2023 Women's Rumble wasn't met with a positive reaction from fans. Furthermore, she didn't make much of an impact and was dumped out of the ring in under two minutes. Credit where it's due, though, the 2024 Queen of the Ring has done a tremendous job in changing critics' perceptions of her over the last year.

#4. Brock Lesnar (2022)

It's a common saying that 'all is well that ends well.' But the creative minds responsible for putting together the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match didn't believe in that.

The match wasn't exactly a work of brilliance. However, with Bad Bunny's surprise appearance and hometown hero Randy Orton as part of the lineup, there was still hope that the forgettable 30-man bout could end on a pleasant note if fans got a satisfying finish.

But then came out the number 30 entrant, Brock Lesnar. Fans had already gotten their fix of The Beast Incarnate earlier that night, so it wasn't like his participation in the Rumble was on anyone's wishlist. Thus, the ending didn't help fans change their minds about the match.

#3. Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) (2018)

During the Royal Rumble season every year, even the sky isn't the limit when it comes to WWE fans' fantasy booking. That has been the case for decades.

So, no matter how much they like or dislike a Rumble match while watching it live, they always hold out hope for a spectacular miracle when the countdown to entry number 30 begins. However, the erstwhile Dolph Ziggler being the final entrant in the 2018 edition doesn't exactly count as a 'spectacular miracle.'

Ahead of the PLE, The Showoff was in a storyline in which he 'left' WWE after claiming that fans didn't deserve him. So, for him to just show up a few weeks later during the 30-man spectacle was as baffling for the crowd as it was underwhelming.

#2. Fourth longest-reigning WWE World Champion, Roman Reigns (2017)

A few months after The Shield broke up, the WWE Universe started turning on Roman Reigns and rejecting the idea of him becoming the face of the company. Despite that, WWE refused to turn the 39-year-old heel, leading to Reigns continuously being showered with deafening boos in the following years.

His reveal as the final entrant in the 2017 Men's Royal Rumble Match unsurprisingly spoiled the overall mood in the arena. Apart from the fact that booing the erstwhile Big Dog was the popular thing to do during those days, there was another reason behind the overwhelmingly negative reaction he got that night.

After screaming at the top of their lungs for Goldberg and The Undertaker, fans were expecting the number 30 entrant to be yet another beloved personality. For that spot to go to Reigns, who had already competed for the Universal Championship earlier that night, instantly hindered the crowd's excitement.

#1. Rey Mysterio (2014)

Over 11 years have passed, and it still seems unreal that the majority of fans in a packed arena mercilessly booed Rey Mysterio of all people. But this perplexing moment is a part of WWE history.

The Master of 619, who is among the most beloved wrestlers in WWE history, was met with a parade of boos when he showed up as the number 30 entrant in the 2014 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Despite no guarantee or even hints, fans were sure that the prestigious spot in the 30-man extravaganza would go to the most popular babyface on the roster at the time, Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan).

So, anybody other than The American Dragon coming out last was bound to face the wrath of the crowd. As Mysterio made his way to the ring, fans lost hope of seeing Bryan punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 30, and that prompted them to just take over the remainder of the bout and treat it as an outlet for their displeasure.

