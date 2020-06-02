Rey Mysterio addresses retirement and injury status on RAW, Dominick sends a message to Seth Rollins

Dominick and Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio addressed his WWE status and provided an update regarding his future in a segment from his home. Samoa Joe began by asking Mysterio about his injury and whether or not he would return to the ring.

Rey Mysterio said that he was unsure about his in-ring return as the eye injury he suffered at the hands of Seth Rollins was a serious one and he doesn't have a timetable about a comeback. Rey Mysterio also said that he had been contemplating about retirement a few times in the recent past. Mysterio spoke about the 'retirement ceremony' that Seth Rollins hosted earlier on in the night.

"I wasn't chosen by some higher power. @WWERollins made a clear decision to try and BLIND me!" - @reymysterio #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CnRooyVERA — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 2, 2020

Rey Mysterio's son Dominick stepped into the frame, and he didn't look happy about what the Monday Night Messiah did to his father. Rey Mysterio calmed his son down before sending a message to Seth Rollins.

Mysterio detailed the pain and suffering that Rollins had put his family through. Mysterio damned Rollins and said that he would never forgive him.

They saw the man that protects and provides for them to suffer, and you go around saying that I cried like a baby. When the cold metal met my flesh, Seth, I truly am a man of forgiveness, I really am, but Seth, I will never forgive you for what you've done for me and what you've put my family through.

Rey Mysterio left, but Dominick stayed, and he stared into the camera before saying "Rollins is a man of scripture so... an eye for an eye". It seems like Dominick is going after Rollins!

Rey Mysterio's son Dominick could be coming to RAW

As we had reported earlier, WWE officials have been very impressed with Dominick's training and backstage development, and we could finally be nearing his official in-ring debut.

Dominick could show up on RAW soon to confront the Monday Night Messiah and his disciples, and that should be a potentially exciting storyline that will unfold in the weeks to follow.

Regarding Rey Mysterio's future, the Master of the 619's storyline injury could keep him out of action for a little more time, but we're reasonably sure he should be back soon to share the ring with his son in the rivalry against Seth Rollins.