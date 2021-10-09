Rey Mysterio is an ageless wonder

WWE SmackDown kicked off the King of the Ring tournament with a terrific battle between Rey Mysterio and Sami Zayn.

While Mysterio came up on the losing end, after some miscommunication with his son Dominik, one thing is still very clear. Rey Rey hasn't lost a step in his 30-plus years in the ring.

He's still one of the best high flyers in the world and a premium performer even at the age of 46. Some may say he's lost a step or two, but he's still ahead of most guys half his age.

In victory or defeat, Mysterio constantly cements his legacy as perhaps the greatest luchador of all-time.

In what may be one of the most unlikely careers of all time, the 5'6" Mysterio was never meant to be a star in America. But he turned out to be an innovator and one of the stars of "Monday Night Wars," often kicking off the show with eye-popping moves and electric charisma. He captured the hearts of fans as the ultimate underdog.

Even now, Mysterio is the perfect fan favorite. Part daredevil and part superhero, he revolutionized pro wrestling, and continues to do so to this day. His moves are mimicked in the modern day and will probably be done so for many more years to come.

With all the bumps and flips he has endured in his long career, it's amazing that the Master Of The 619 continues to be the marvel that he remains today.

BDE @itsbrandonde

Rey Mysterio is still this fluid at 46 years old 🤯 #SmackDown Rey Mysterio is still this fluid at 46 years old 🤯 #SmackDown

https://t.co/TjvwmMDLg6

As wrestling fans, we should probably take time to enjoy what might be some of the final years of Mysterio's ground-breaking career. He changed the sport forever, and is certainly a future Hall of Famer when he eventually decides to hang up his mask.

Right now, it looks like he is destined to have some sort of feud with his son, which would (honestly) bring a lot of things full circle in his WWE journey. And even after that, it doesn't seem like he's on the fast track to retirement any time soon.

But, like any great artist, we should never wait until it's too late to appreciate his work. As one of the truly great veterans and legends of all time, he still goes out there and puts on a fantastic match. EVERY. SINGLE. NIGHT.

Also Read

Who do you think will win WWE King of the Ring 2021? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury? We chatted with the Scotsman and asked him about the dream match here.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Rey and Dominik Mysterio should feud soon? Yes, it's the perfect time. No, WWE should drag it on a bit more. 1 votes so far