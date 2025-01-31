Rey Mysterio to be attacked backstage by top WWE star and removed from the Royal Rumble? Possibility explored

Rey Mysterio will be one of the most prominent names participating in the 'Rumble. He is set to enter the 15th Men's Royal Rumble Match of his career this Saturday. However, the legendary luchador may fall prey to a massive attack backstage ahead of the annual 30-man clash due to which he may no longer be able to participate in the bout.

In a shocking turn of events, Dominik Mysterio could unleash a ruthless attack on him moments before the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The speculation stems from the fact that Dirty Dom has not yet been announced for the bout. Therefore, he could try to take out a participant who has already entered, to sneak his way into the eponymous clash, and who could be a better target than Rey himself?

The father and the son have a storied rivalry in WWE that seems to be a never-ending chapter in their careers. Their animosity has been prevailing for over two years now and they often battle against each other. A similar incident occurred in 2023 when Dominik attacked Rey from behind, preventing him from competing in that year's 'Rumble match.

While the possibility is intriguing, the chances of it happening are relatively low. Even though both despise each other, they are involved in separate feuds on Monday Night RAW. WWE reigniting their rivalry at this point may look redundant especially because there is already a plethora of storylines Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio could be part of on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Rey Mysterio to face Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41?

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio is one of the most iconic rivalries of the modern era. The father-son duo transitioned from being inseparable to bitter adversaries over time. While they have faced each other multiple times, fans have been wondering whether WWE could plan another chapter in their historic rivalry at this year's WrestleMania.

The legendary luchador faced his son at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. It was a monumental clash as it was the first time the duo went against each other. The match was an iconic bout that garnered a lot of attention. However, it is highly unlikely that WWE would plan to run it back at The Show of Shows this year.

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio have been away from each other for quite some time. Dirty Dom is expected to be involved with The Judgment Day storylines on The Road to WrestleMania. Meanwhile, The Master of 619 is currently locked in a feud with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. WWE could continue that rivalry for the foreseeable future.

Given their different trajectories currently, it seems WWE has separate plans for both rather than setting up another one-on-one clash at this point. It will be interesting how The Road to WrestleMania shapes up for both Mysterios this year.

