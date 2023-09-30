Rey Mysterio to lose his US Title to 8-time world champion after WWE Fastlane? Exploring the possibility

On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio successfully defended his United States Championship in a singles bout against Santos Escobar. After the match, both superstars displayed mutual respect for each other, but their moment was abruptly disrupted by the Street Profits, who blindsided them.

Other members of the Latino World Order attempted to come to their aid, but the villainous group managed to overpower and destroy them.

The ongoing heated segments between Bobby Lashley and Rey Mysterio seem to be signaling a potential future clash for the United States Championship. If this scenario unfolds in the near future, there is a strong possibility that the All Mighty could dethrone the Master of 619 in a championship match. This move might be intended to elevate Lashley's status, including the Street Profits, and establish their dominance in the blue brand.

Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship from Austin Theory on the August 11, 2023, edition of SmackDown, replacing Santos Escobar in the following match. Since winning the title, Mysterio has not been engaged in high-profile feuds, mainly facing stars like Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

A potential match between Bobby Lashley and Rey Mysterio would not only set up a significant feud between them but also ignite a rivalry between the LWO and Lashley's alliance. Moreover, Rey Mysterio also threw a challenge for Lashley and the Street Profits for Fastlane 2023. So, instead of Fastlane, Crown Jewel could serve as the ideal stage for their encounter.

It would be intriguing to see whether the All Mighty can add another championship accolade to his already stellar WWE career. Currently, Lashley is an eight-time world champion, holding two WWE Championships, two ECW World Championships, and four TNA World Heavyweight Championships.

Rey Mysterio might suffer a major betrayal in the near future

Rey currently holds the United States Championship and is a member of the LWO faction alongside Santos Escobar and other members. However, following the events of the recent edition of SmackDown, signs of a potential heel turn for Santos Escobar seem evident, particularly after his loss against Rey in the United States Title match.

The likely reason behind Escobar's future betrayal could be his frustration at losing the title match, especially given that Rey secured the victory through a rollup. The heel turn might take place either at Fastlane 2023 if LWO faces Lashley and the Street Profits or when Bobby Lashley and Mysterio face off in a title bout.

Moreover, Escobar might cost his fellow LWO member, Mysterio, the championship match, thereby helping Lashley become the United States Champion. A proper rivalry between Mysterio and Escobar could serve as a torch-passing moment from the Master of 619 to Santos Escobar.

Do you think Santos Escobar will turn heel against his fellow LWO member Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below!