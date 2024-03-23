Rey Mysterio must consider an alliance with 34-year-old WWE star against Dominik Mysterio following SmackDown

Tonight on SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio made a surprise appearance and cost Rey Mysterio his match against Santos Escobar. Following the match, Santos and Dominik left the ringside area together, seemingly forming an alliance, at least for the night.

However, the Hall of Famer must now consider forming an alliance of his own. The veteran star has been involved with the Latino World Order, but it seems that he may need all the help in the world if he is to reign supreme over Santos and Legado Del Fantasma. The star has already missed a number of months thanks to Escobar and may want to avoid the same fate going forward.

Andrade El Idolo could be an interesting choice for the legend, and there are several reasons to that end.

Andrade El Idolo could put a wrench in The Judgment Day's plans

The perfect partner for Rey could be Andrade. The former AEW star recently returned to WWE and has had some interesting moments with The Judgment Day backstage. Ever since returning, Andrade has been vocal about fulfilling his destiny. Maybe this could be his destiny.

Expand Tweet

Plus, a tag team match featuring all four Latino stars could also be a good idea. It's no secret that the WWE Hall of Famer needs some major help, and that help could come in the form of Andrade. The former United States Champion could swerve The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio side with their arch-nemesis. There are endless possibilities and feuds if Andrade chooses to remain face, and it could show in the near future.

Judgment Day have teased recruiting Andrade

Over the past few weeks, The Judgment Day have had run-ins with Andrade. Members of the group have also pointed out that the former AEW star could be an asset to them. However, Andrade, in his usual mysterious way, has not yet agreed to join the group.

This could be him trying to play the group before eventually joining Rey Mysterio. Remember that his former aide, Zelina Vega, is also part of the Latino World Order, and Andrade could be brought in to help the group, especially after what happened on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Plus, given Mami's history with Charlotte Flair, there is no way that Andrade would betray his wife by aligning with Judgment Day.

Andrade showcased an interest in teaming with Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest luchadors in history, and given Andrade's heritage, it should come as no surprise that he has a tremendous amount of respect for Mysterio.

Hence, when the Hall of Famer was nominated to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, Andrade, who was still contracted to AEW at the time, congratulated the legendary luchador and even told him he wanted to form a tag team with him.

"I would love to learn a lot from you as a rival. But now I would like to learn from you as a TAG TEAM. #619 @reymysterio," wrote Andrade.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

This would be the perfect opportunity for Andrade to form a tag team with his idol against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want Andrade and Rey Mysterio to form a tag team? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion