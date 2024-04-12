Rey Mysterio needs to kick Carlito out of LWO on SmackDown and replace him with former WWE champion later this month

Rey Mysterio has been overlooking Carlito lately, as he disregarded the idea of choosing the latter as his tag team partner at WrestleMania 40.

The legendary luchador's imprudent decisions have been seemingly exasperating The Caribbean Cool, which could eventually result in him betraying the WWE Hall of Famer.

Moreover, Carlito is alleged to be the mysterious attacker of Dragon Lee, from the segment that took place on the go-home edition of SmackDown before 'Mania. Therefore, Rey Mysterio needs to kick him out of the Latino World Order after he is revealed to be the mastermind behind the backstage attack.

The WWE Hall of Famer must replace Carlito with former United States Champion Andrade. The latter should join LWO, which could give rise to a new chapter and a compelling storyline on SmackDown.

To herald Rey Mysterio's rivalry with Carlito

Frustrations have been furtively brewing with Carlito, as he is being constantly overlooked by Rey Mysterio. As a result, he could reveal himself to be the Dragon Lee's attacker and turn on The Master of 619. Mysterio needs to kick the 45-year-old out of the Latino World Order to start a feud with him and exact revenge.

This could give rise to an engrossing rivalry between both LWO members on SmackDown, putting Carlito in the spotlight. Additionally, the legendary luchador replacing him with Andrade will provoke The Caribbean Bad Apple and catapult this feud to a whole new level.

To accentuate the Great Latino War

With Rey Mysterio making some reckless decisions, it's only a matter of time before Carlito could turn his back on the WWE Hall of Famer. He could join sides with Legado Del Fantasma and declare a war against the Latino World Order in the coming time.

Therefore, Mysterio needs to bring Andrade to the faction after kicking out the 45-year-old veteran, which will accentuate the Great Latino War on SmackDown. This could pave the way for an incredible storyline and herald a new chapter in the ongoing saga on the blue brand.

To put Andrade in the spotlight

Andrade has not been involved in any high-profile feuds since returning to WWE earlier this year at Royal Rumble. He shared the stage with Rey Mysterio against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 40 and has gained quite a bit of momentum.

Therefore, The Master of 619 needs to replace Carlito with Andrade in the LWO, as it will put the latter in the spotlight. Moreover, this will pave the way for Andrade to embark on a new journey and usher in fresh storylines with his involvement in the Great Latino War on SmackDown.

