Rey Mysterio posts heartfelt video in memory of Eddie Guerrero

14 Nov 2019, 11:47 IST

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero

It has been 14 years since Eddie Guerrero passed away. Guerrero passed away in his hotel room on November 13, 2005, as a result of acute heart failure.

The friendship between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio kicked off years before they both secured contracts in WWE. Both wrestled each other all around the world, and were major Cruiserweight attractions in WCW during the Monday Night Wars. Guerrero jumped ship to WWE in 2000, as a part of The Radicalz.

Two years later, Mysterio debuted in WWE. Both Superstars managed to become World Champions in the company later on. Mysterio won his first World title at WrestleMania 22, and dedicated the victory to Eddie, who had passed away a few months ago.

Mysterio posted a message for Guerrero via his Twitter account, and stated that he thinks of him all the time. Mysterio also posted a tribute video with the tweet, which can be viewed below. The clip highlights a bunch of memorable visuals from the past involving Mysterio and Guerrero.

No Matter What I Say and What I Do, There is Not a Single Moment When I Don’t Think Of You!

I Really Miss You! #VivaLaRaza #WeMissuEddie #HastaelCielo pic.twitter.com/dOUf7mrIlB — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) November 13, 2019

