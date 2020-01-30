Rey Mysterio sends heartfelt message to MVP after latter wrestled his last match on WWE RAW

MVP wrestled his last match on WWE against Rey Mysterio

This past Sunday at Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe bore witness to returns from a lot of WWE legends and veterans in both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches. Apart from a shocking return from Edge, two-time WWE United States Champion Montel Vontavious Porter, aka MVP also made a surprise appearance.

MVP entered the Rumble match at the #12 spot and lasted for 24 seconds before being tossed out over the top rope by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He was the 11th elimination in the match.

The veteran Superstar also wrestled a match against Rey Mysterio this past week on WWE RAW and lost. Afterward, MVP shared a heartfelt message on social media where he announced that the match against Mysterio was his final one with WWE and added that he was glad it was against The Master of the 619.

A short while ago, Rey Mysterio replied to MVP on Twitter and offered his respect to the veteran and added that if it was MVP's last match with the company, he was honored to have been a part of that journey. Mysterio defeated MVP with the 619 on the last episode of RAW.

Mad respect...... &...... if it was the last one in WWE, it was a pleasure and an honor to be part of that chapter! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/5n5KoVKlw0 — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) January 30, 2020

MVP had a notable run with the company from 2006-2010 where he held the United States title on two occasions. He was also a part of a tag team with WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry.