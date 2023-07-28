Rey Mysterio's closest ally to betray him and join forces with former champion? Exploring possible twist on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio is back in the championship race on SmackDown. Last week on the blue brand, he won the United States Championship Fatal Four-way Invitational. This week on SmackDown, the 48-year-old will face Santos Escobar to determine the No.1 contender for the United States Championship.

While the clash between the duo is expected to be a good one, there is a possibility of Santos Escobar turning heel along with Cameron Grimes. To win the Fatal Four-Way last week, Mysterio pinned Grimes. This must have left the 29-year-old enraged, and it won't be surprising to see him exact revenge.

Escobar and Grimes could also collaborate after SmackDown this week, and the duo could start a potential feud with LWO. While this is speculative, it will be a good addition, along with the current Bloodline story that is going on between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

In recent times, WWE has teased many faction breakups. From Judgment Day to Imperium, every faction seems to be having issues. Hence, seeing a divide in LWO wouldn't come as a surprise. Regardless of what happens this week, the match between Mysterio and Escobar is expected to be entertaining.

Rey Mysterio recently commented on his son Dominik Mysterio

From being the first father-son duo to become tag team champions to then facing each other at WrestleMania 39, Dominik and Rey Mysterio have come a long way in their careers. While Mysterio ended their feud by registering a win at WrestleMania 39, the 48-year-old recently commented on his son.

Keeping the rivalry aside, Mysterio mentioned he was proud of Dominik's accomplishments. Rey also said his son's recent NXT North American Championship victory and how he will take the title if the latter is not careful.

"As a father, despite our differences, I am extremely proud of what he is doing and what he is conquering. He just better not step in the ring, because I will take that North American Title."

Despite going through their differences in WWE, Rey Mysterio and Dominik share a special bond as father and son. It was heartwarming to see the legend react to his son's achievements by breaking character for a short time but quickly getting back into it.

