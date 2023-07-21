Rey Mysterio's closest ally to turn heel and betray him? Exploring the possibility

Rey Mysterio made a lot of enemies in his legendary wrestling career, but also multiple reliable allies. He recently reformed the Latino World Order consisting of Legado Del Fantasma. However, a member from the stable might cause some harm to the WWE Hall of Famer.

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, there will be an invitational four-way match for the United States Championship. Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and LA Knight are set to compete. Last week, the winner emerged in the form of Santos Escobar. This week, it could be his fellow LWO stablemate.

With this in mind, there's a possibility that if Rey came out victorious, Santos Escobar could attack him out of frustration. This could lead to a more exciting one-on-one contender's match for Austin Theory's United States title.

LWO was initially established in 1998 in WCW, led by Eddie Guerrero. Rey Mysterio reformed the group earlier this year against his feud with The Judgment Day. The likes of Bad Bunny, Carlito, and Savio Vega even became part-time members of the group.

Will Rey Mysterio and the rest of LWO be open to adding more members?

The 2023 version of LWO has received great reception

The revival of Latino World Older has excited multiple fans. Some wrestlers have even expressed their interest in joining the legendary faction. Fortunately for them, the group is welcoming more applicants.

In a previous interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Santos Escobar shared that the group is all about surprising fans. He even teased that a new member would join them in the future.

"LWO just keeps bringing in the surprises. I'll bring you back to Puerto Rico, Backlash. Bad Bunny is huge. He's huge, and that's just a token of what LWO means these days. We had Bad Bunny; we had Carlito; we had Savio Vega; we had everyone else. So to answer your question, can someone or could join? Absolutely. Who? Stay tuned."

Aside from Rey Mysterio, who else could fans expect on tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Another exciting moment fans look forward to tonight is Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' meeting to discuss the Rules of Engagement for their SummerSlam clash. This came after Jey challenged his cousin last week for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for next week's Premium Live Event.

It remains to be seen if The Bloodline won't be the only stable that will implode in the Stamford-based promotion. For now, fans can only wait and see what will transpire on tonight's Friday show.

