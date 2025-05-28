Rhea Ripley to ally with Judgment Day member after they were seen publicly at the same place? Exploring the possibility

  • home icon
By Bethel Benjamin
Modified May 28, 2025 22:25 GMT
Rhea Ripley has succeeded in making her way to the top in WWE as a singles superstar after her stint in The Judgment Day. She left the stable last year after being betrayed by her former comrades and was replaced by Liv Morgan.

On the April 7 RAW, Adam Pearce addressed the controversy surrounding the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 that featured Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and Bianca Belair, and he introduced Ripley as a member of The Judgment Day. This was a huge botch on the part of the general manager. However, the 28-year-old did not let it slide; she later reacted by tweeting that Pearce needed a nap.

On this week's episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley was not found on the show until the end. From the look of things, she seems to be having a great time with Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Natalya, and other female superstars. Social media posts have shown that Morgan and the former Judgment Day member, along with some other female wrestlers, went on a boat day for Natalya's birthday.

It looks like the two have decided to end the feud between them. The former Judgment Day member might ally with Liv for a great storyline in WWE, forgiving her for the past betrayal. Check out some photos of the women below:

This angle is speculative at this point. It will be interesting to see how things turn out between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan later on.

Rhea Ripley might be lured to join The Judgment Day for the second time by Liv Morgan

Provided that the above speculation becomes a reality, Rhea Ripley may be tempted to return to The Judgment Day.

Rhea has been all alone after leaving the faction and has no one to watch her back anymore. This has reduced her chances of having a greater number of wins in WWE title matches, as was seen last year when she dominated the women's division as part of the Judgment Day team.

Though she had won the Women's World Championship outside the group, her championship reign did not last. She lost to Iyo Sky on the road to WrestleMania 41. Fighting her way through to make it to the Grandest Stage of Them All, she was pinned by Iyo. Considering all this, she might have to return to The Judgment Day and form a greater force to avenge her title loss since she has now linked up outside the ring with the one who originally forced her out. However, this angle is speculative at this point.

