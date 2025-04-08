Rhea Ripley to return to The Judgment Day with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio? Exploring the possibility 

Rhea Ripley is back to being a solo star in WWE after spending a couple of years with The Judgment Day and as Dominik Mysterio's on-screen partner, all due to Liv Morgan replacing her. However, her position at WrestleMania 41 might force her to reunite with her former partners.
This week on Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair met face-to-face again after crossing paths several times over the past few weeks. Now, the Triple Threat match between the three women for the Women's World Championship has been confirmed after a contract signing. As expected, things got physical in the process, but another talking point during the segment was Adam Pearce introducing Rhea Ripley as a member of The Judgment Day, which may not be that much of a mistake at all and can be a hint for the future.
IYO SKY has the upper hand as the champion and she has Damage CTRL to rely on while The EST of WWE doesn't have any other stars helping her. Meanwhile, Rhea is alone and always has to look over her shoulder for possible attacks from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Due to this, she might consider teaming up with them again.
If The Eradicator fails to win at WrestleMania 41, she can talk to the group again and make amends after realizing she needs support and backup to succeed in the roster.
On the other hand, this partnership can even materialize before The Show of Shows to ensure she can have more chances of winning the Women's World title by having them interfere during the match.
Aside from Rhea Ripley, will Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio also be in action at WWE WrestleMania 41?
The Judgment Day will be quite busy at WrestleMania 41, including former and current members. Interestingly, Rhea Ripley won't be the only one involved in major title matches.
Dominik Mysterio is already confirmed to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match against Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. From the looks of it, The Judgment Day has more chances of adding more gold to the group.
On the other hand, it was announced that a gauntlet match for the women's tag team division will occur on the upcoming SmackDown to determine who will face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania. The teams included are Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, B-Fab and Michin, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, and Natalya and Maxxine Dupri.
It will be interesting to see what will happen with Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41.