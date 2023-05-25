Rhea Ripley alone in Saudi Arabia? Know where the rest of The Judgment Day is

Rhea Ripley is scheduled for her second bout in Saudi Arabia this weekend. From the looks of it, the SmackDown Women's Champion will likely have limited backup for her upcoming title match.

Rhea Ripley is already in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE Night of Champions on May 27, 2023. She has been spotted attending a few PR events. The Eradicator is joined by other superstars in the country, including Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and Mustafa Ali. However, some of the other Judgment Day members are seemingly missing.

For those wondering, Rhea Ripley is not alone in Saudi Arabia. Dominik Mysterio recently posted a story indicating he is also in the country. On the other hand, Damian Priest shared a story suggesting he may be at home. Finn Balor hasn't been active on social media, but it looks like he is also staying at home. As shared earlier, numerous stars have traveled to the country despite not being scheduled to compete.

III @user1116316778 Dominik Mysterio is at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Dominik Mysterio is at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 👀 https://t.co/VbDvuIY1o6

The Eradicator will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at Night of Champions. The premium live event will be held on May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia.

Amid her duties in Saudi Arabia, Rhea Ripley has sent a message to her upcoming opponent

Natalya vs. Ripley was recently added to the match card of Night of Champions. Despite the short build, both women have kept fans invested in their budding rivalry.

While backstage at RAW, Natalya posted an emotional video on social media. The Queen of Harts detailed that she was aware of fans comparing her and the SmackDown Women's Champion. She shared that she was never a "favorite," but it only made her strive harder.

While most fans found the video touching and sent encouraging messages, Rhea Ripley thought the opposite. In an Instagram story, she reposted the video and captioned it, "Cry me a river."

WWE Australia @WWEAustralia



Don't miss all the action of WWE Night of Champions, streaming live Sunday from 3am (AEST) on wwe.com/shows/nightofc… #WWEonBinge #WWEAustralia The #SmackDown Women’s Champion @rhearipley_wwe set to clash with The Queen of Harts @natbynature this weekend at #WWENOC Don't miss all the action of WWE Night of Champions, streaming live Sunday from 3am (AEST) on @binge The #SmackDown Women’s Champion @rhearipley_wwe set to clash with The Queen of Harts @natbynature this weekend at #WWENOC!Don't miss all the action of WWE Night of Champions, streaming live Sunday from 3am (AEST) on @binge! wwe.com/shows/nightofc… #WWEonBinge #WWEAustralia https://t.co/0HkEmzERjN

It remains to be seen if a new SmackDown Women's Champion will be crowned at WWE Night of Champions.

Who do you think will come out on top this weekend, Ripley or Natalya? Share your picks below.

Poll : 0 votes