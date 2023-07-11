Rhea Ripley to betray friend and launch a coup in the Judgment Day to protect a WWE Superstar? Exploring massive swerve

Rhea Ripley knows what she wants in WWE and is prepared to do anything to get it, no matter the cost. While she is a heel, when it comes to protecting her friends, she will do what it takes, which showed up very visibly today during WWE RAW. There might be a hint that Ripley will betray Finn Balor to protect another in Damian Priest.

Priest and Balor might have ended this week on RAW standing strong together, but that has not happened for most of the last month. The tension between the Judgment Day members has been there to see for anyone looking for it. The two have been at loggerheads, clearly finding issues in each other's goals to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Both have spoiled each other's opportunities now, and things appeared to be coming to a head on RAW this week. Balor opened the show by calling out Damian Priest, but before he could, Rhea Ripley came out, interrupting him. She kept shutting him up whenever he tried to say something and even forced the mic away from the Judgment Day leader. Ultimately, she convinced him to talk it out with Priest backstage.

While things were resolved later, Ripley showed a startling lack of anything resembling respect to Balor. This could be one of the signs that the fans have been waiting for.

While it's clear that Priest and Balor will end up feuding at some point, Balor might be the one kicked out. Priest and Ripley are best friends in real life and even traveled together long before Judgment Day. Also, they were part of the group long before Balor joined, kicking out Edge.

When the inevitable happens, and Priest and Balor come to blows, it seems obvious whose side Ripley will take.

At this time, Rhea Ripley might do anything to protect Damian Priest, including betraying Finn Balor by launching a coup and taking over Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley talked about how she was put together in Judgment Day with Damian Priest

Speaking about teaming up with Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley said they had previously spoken about working together in interviews. She was glad someone from the WWE creative team had probably seen those.

"I think it was just creative. I don’t know if they’ve seen interviews that we’ve done online. I don’t know if they really look at that stuff, because we’ve both talked about it when we’ve had interviews. But at least I know I haven’t brought it up to them at all. I don’t know if Priest did, but I didn’t. I think it was just a happy accident, really," she said.

The coming weeks will reveal if Judgment Day can stay together or not.

