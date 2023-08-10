Rhea Ripley blames top WWE Superstar for tension within The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to blame the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, for causing tension within The Judgment Day.

At the SummerSlam premium live event, Rollins successfully defended his title against Finn Balor but not without controversy. The closing stages of the match saw the champion use Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase to his advantage and secure the win.

Despite the recent issues between Balor and Priest, The Eradicator claimed that it was Rollins who was to be blamed for Balor's loss at SummerSlam.

Check out Ripley's reaction via her Instagram story:

SummerSlam wasn't the first time Rollins beat Balor in recent months. At the Money in the Bank premium live event, after a moment of confusion between Balor and Priest, The Visionary was able to successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE veteran Kofi Kingston recently spoke about the possibility of him going after Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is one of the mainstays on Monday Night RAW and is regarded as a top star in the company. He is currently feuding with The Judgment Day; however, that didn't prevent Kofi Kingston from teasing the idea of going after the World Heavyweight Champion himself.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the former WWE Champion claimed that a superstar who is at the top will always have a target on his back. Kingston said:

"Everybody wants a taste of that gold. I think he understands that being at the top, you'll always have a target on your back. I don't think he'll be mad or anything if myself or [Xavier] Woods decided to pursue that gold."

At the moment, though, Rollins seems to be done with Balor and is set to feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. On Monday Night RAW, The King of Strong Style attacked the world champion and cemented his heel turn in the process.

Do you agree with Rhea Ripley's statement regarding Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here