Rhea Ripley to bring top babyface into The Judgment Day? Exploring potential hint from WWE RAW (It's not Jey Uso!)

The Judgment Day is set to make an attempt to recapture the Undisputed Tag Team titles on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, with Finn Bálor and Damian Priest facing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. However, on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE seemingly hinted at Drew McIntyre potentially joining the villainous faction in the near future.

This belief stems from a backstage conversation that was observed by fans during a segment between Adam Pearce and Ricochet. In the background of this segment, Rhea Ripley was seen conversing with The Scottish Warrior, leading fans to speculate that The Eradicator might be attempting to recruit McIntyre into her RAW faction. This speculation gains credibility due to recent rumors of McIntyre's impending heel turn in the company.

Furthermore, over the past few weeks, there has been a noticeable change in the behavior of The Scottish Warrior, hinting at an upcoming heel turn in WWE. As the former WWE Champion is now set to face Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023, it will be intriguing to see how The Judgment Day tries to involve itself in this storyline.

Additionally, if The Judgment Day decides to assist McIntyre during the buildup to Crown Jewel, it's highly likely that they will play a significant role in the conclusion of the World Heavyweight Championship match in Saudi Arabia.

Drew Mcintyre shared his reaction after stopping the Judgment Day members from MITB cash-in

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre played a pivotal role in preventing Seth Rollins from losing his title to Damian Priest.

This dramatic turn of events occurred during the opening moments of the show when Rollins announced a showdown between himself and McIntyre. After this announcement, Rollins was blindsided by Damian Priest from behind, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone The Visionary.

In response, Dominik Mysterio made his way down the entrance ramp, carrying the MITB briefcase. However, his path was blocked by McIntyre, who not only served as an obstacle to prevent Dominik from reaching the ring but also tossed the MITB briefcase away.

This action by McIntyre allowed Rollins to mount a comeback against The Judgment Day. Following these events, the former WWE Champion took to his official Twitter account to express his perspective, portraying himself as a shield against injustice on the red brand.

As we look ahead, it will be intriguing to see how the RAW landscape unfolds in the coming weeks, with these intriguing twists and turns adding complexity to the ongoing storyline.