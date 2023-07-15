Rhea Ripley to cause massive title change on WWE RAW next week? Exploring the possibility

The dominant Rhea Ripley has been a menace on WWE television for quite some time, often leaving destruction in her wake. She could make another huge statement on next week's episode of RAW, potentially causing a huge title change.

Mami has begun a feud with Raquel Rodriguez for her Women's World Championship, with the two likely to clash at SummerSlam. However, the challenger is focused on other things as well. Rodriguez and Liv Morgan currently hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

They will defend their titles against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green this coming Monday night. Expect Rhea Ripley to make her presence known as she attempts to gain the upper hand in her feud against Raquel Rodriguez. The Eradicator may very well help Deville and Green win the Tag Team Titles.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Sonya Devile and Chelsea Green will face Liv Morgan and Raquel for the tag titles next week! #WWERaw

This would be a great move for the heel duo, who are quickly becoming one of the most entertaining acts on RAW. So, while Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green lead the women's tag team division going forward, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan would have bigger fish to fry.

A tag title change also lends some unpredictability to the eventual match between Ripley and Rodriguez.

Could Raquel Rodriguez actually defeat Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam?

We previously explored the chances of Raquel Rodriguez winning the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam. While it would be quite the moment, don't expect it to happen. Rhea Ripley looks set to hold the gold for a long time. Mami is here to stay!

There are other fascinating matches The Eradicator is yet to have as the Women's World Champion, including one with Rodriguez's tag team partner, Liv Morgan. She remains the last person to pin Ripley, over a year ago.

DJ -L @DJ__Liv I think we can all agree that Liv Morgan should be the one to dethrone Rhea Ripley.

Meanwhile, a match between her and Becky Lynch looks to be the endgame for this title reign. It remains to be seen if WWE books The Man to ultimately dethrone Rhea Ripley. She hasn't held a singles title since April 2022.