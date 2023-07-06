Rhea Ripley to drop her title to a ghost from her past at SummerSlam? Exploring potential twist

As she continues her reign as Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley has proven to be one of the most dominant superstars in recent WWE history. She retained her title against Natalya on RAW despite getting busted open before potentially meeting her next opponent.

Following a post-match beatdown on The Queen of Harts, Ripley was chased out of the ring by WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The latter even confronted The Eradicator backstage. That could be the basis for their likely SummerSlam match.

This wasn't Rhea Ripley's first interaction with Raquel Rodriguez. The two women had an incredible feud on NXT a couple of years ago, with their Last Woman Standing Match at the start of 2021 among the greatest women's bouts in the brand's history.

Rodriguez won that match, which may unlock some frightening memories for Ripley as she prepares for battle at The Biggest Event of the Summer. Her Women's World Title reign is under threat, but what are the chances she will lose?

Rhea Ripley will likely keep her belt for a long time, so expect her to emerge victorious against Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam. The two should still have a great match, though, owing to their in-ring chemistry and real-life friendship. It will be interesting to see how The Eradicator's reign ultimately ends.

Who could ultimately dethrone Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship?

For a while, it seemed like Ripley was out of challengers for her Women's World Championship. However, a feud with Rodriguez could ultimately lead to a title match against Liv Morgan.

She remains the last person to pin The Eradicator in a WWE ring. Meanwhile, IYO SKY will always be a threat as she has the Money in the Bank contract and can cash in whenever she wants. However, the best option to dethrone Rhea Ripley has to be Becky Lynch.

The Man hasn't held a world title since WrestleMania 38, so it would be a welcome sight to see her ultimately win the Women's World Championship. A match between Lynch and Ripley has been teased several times, so WWE fans would be well up for it when it finally happens.

Who will win the Women's World Title from Rhea Ripley - Raquel Rodriguez, Becky Lynch, or someone else? Leave your predictions in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes