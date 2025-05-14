Rhea Ripley to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as part of a new tag team? Exploring the possibility

Since losing the Women's World Championship to Iyo Sky on an episode of RAW on March 3, Rhea Ripley has been trying to reclaim the gold. While Mami has made it clear that she has her sights set on the title held by Iyo Sky, she could turn her attention to the tag team division after recent developments.

Rhea Ripley joined forces with Iyo Sky to face Roxanne Perez and Giulia this past Monday on RAW. After a back-and-forth contest, The Eradicator hit the Riptide on Giulia to secure the victory for her team.

Although both superstars have been involved in a rivalry for the last several months, Ripley and Sky managed to remain on the same page throughout the match. Considering how well they were able to work together on RAW, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky could make this partnership official going forward.

The women's tag team division lacks formidable teams at the moment, a gap that Mami and Iyo Sky could fill should they form a team. Currently held by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the Women's Tag Team Championship is inactive due to Morgan being on a hiatus to film a movie. According to reports, The Miracle Kid is not expected to be out for long and could make her return soon. If Ripley and Sky form a team, it would make sense for them to go straight after the Women's Tag Team Championship by challenging the reigning champions.

It is worth remembering that Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan had an extensive rivalry for the Women's World Championship last year. In fact, it was The Eradicator who ended The Miracle Kid's reign on the Netflix debut episode of RAW. With Iyo Sky by her side, Ripley could look to repeat this with the tag team titles as well. The team of Ripley and Sky could add much-needed legitimacy to the tag division and make the rivalry with the current champions a focal point of the show.

That said, the scenario mentioned above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky's team given a unique name

Following their victory on RAW, the team of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky was given the name 'RHIYO' by WWE on Netflix's Instagram handle. In a post that showcased various moments from the match, the company wrote the following in the caption.

"We're here for all the RHIYO content 😍"

It will be interesting to see how things unfold between The Eradicator and The Genius of the Sky in the coming weeks.

