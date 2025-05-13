Rhea Ripley's new team handed a surprising name

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have seemingly been given a team name following WWE RAW. The two stars teamed up to pick up a victory in the main event of last night's show.

The Genius of the Sky and Ripley teamed up on RAW to defeat Giulia and Roxanne Perez in a tag team match. Following the victory, the duo was seemingly given a tag team name by WWE on Netflix's official Instagram account. Ripley and SKY were referred to as "RHIYO" as seen in the post below.

IYO SKY captured the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025. SKY successfully defended the title against The Eradicator and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Belair suffered a hand injury during the match and is currently taking some time off to heal.

Former WWE writer reacts to Rhea Ripley's match on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo thought Rhea Ripley's match was the only good part of last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that last night's show was terrible. He praised Ripley, SKY, Perez, and Giulia for working hard during the main event and noted that it was the only positive thing he could say about the show.

"Just an awful show, man. The only positive thing I have to say is, I know those four women at the end worked their butts off. They really did. When you put women in a main event, they really feel like they have something to prove, and they work very hard. So, yes, those women worked very, very hard in that main event. There's nothing else positive to say about anything on this show. Nothing. Zero," Russo said. [From 2:02 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley recently claimed that she expected to have a great match against Bianca Belair and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41, and it was one of her favorite matches of her career. It will be interesting to see when the 28-year-old decides to go after the Women's World Championship again in the weeks ahead.

