Rhea Ripley to confirm her WWE heel turn by betraying 32-year-old star? Chances explored

Despite being one of the most popular superstars in the company, Rhea Ripley seems to have taken a backseat recently. Mami is currently involved in a developing storyline with Asuka, who has taken issue with IYO SKY's friendship with Ripley. That said, as someone who's habituated to being in the title picture, her current positioning on the roster may prompt The Eradicator to make a major character change and turn to the dark side. In a shocking turn of events, Ripley could turn on Stephanie Vaquer next week.Next Tuesday, NXT will return to Full Sail University with a special episode titled 'NXT Homecoming,' where Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Tiffany Stratton will face Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and Fallon Henley) in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.While Ripley and Vaquer may appear to be on the same page, it may not last long, as Mami could betray The Dark Angel to officially cement her heel turn. Since Vaquer is set to battle IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza, The Eradicator could attempt to put La Primera out of commission to potentially replace her on September 20.Rhea Ripley has been dominating the women's division for the last couple of years, so Stephanie Vaquer's meteoric rise in the promotion may make her feel threatened. The Eradicator could take it upon herself to stop Vaquer's momentum and prevent her from challenging for the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza.A potential heel turn would open several exciting storyline possibilities for Mami. That said, this is just speculation for now.Rhea Ripley to finally defeat IYO SKY?If the abovementioned scenario plays out, it would grant Rhea Ripley another opportunity to finally defeat IYO SKY. The last time they went one-on-one was at Evolution 2025 for the Women's World Championship, where Naomi's shocking MITB cash-in ruined Mami's chances of beating The Genius of the Sky.While the two seem to be getting along well recently, professional jealousy could sever their bond. Friendships rarely survive in WWE when there is a championship on the line. If Ripley succeeds in taking Stephanie Vaquer's place in the Women's World Championship match at Wrestlepalooza, not only would she get an opportunity to reclaim her spot at the top, but she would also get another chance to beat IYO SKY, who has been her Kryptonite.That said, this scenario is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for The Eradicator.