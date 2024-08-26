Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest to take Judgment Day out before major Dominik Mysterio moment? Exploring possible implications for Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are featured in tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Since Morgan and Ripley are featured, one can expect Damian Priest and The Judgment Day to be present at Amica Mutal Pavilion for Monday Night RAW. On the other hand, Jey Uso will be present since he is one of the superstars in the first round of the #1 Contenders Tournament for the Intercontinental Championship.

Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio could be Jey Uso's opponent tonight. Mysterio could attempt to prove himself to show Priest and Ripley he can defeat Uso when Liv Morgan is by his side. Furthermore, fans and Mr. Main Event can expect the other Judgment Day members to make their presence felt as well.

This victory can mark a huge moment for Dominik Mysterio since he hasn't been in any singles championship feuds in a while and he will be one step closer to the Intercontinental Championship. However, Ripley and Priest will not let The Judgment Day win anything easily after the faction assaulted the Terror Twins last week.

The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy can come out in support of Jey Uso during the match and clear out Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Carlito, and Liv Morgan when they try to cost the 'YEET' Master the victory. Without the Judgment Day's support, it may be quite difficult for Mysterio to defeat Jey Uso.

Liv Morgan explains the difference between her and Rhea Ripley when it comes to Dominik Mysterio

'Dirty Dom' did the unthinkable at SummerSlam 2024 when he betrayed 'Mami.' Even though many speculated it, no one believed it would actually happen. Currently, Liv Morgan and Mysterio are living out their dreamy romance on Monday Night RAW.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the Women's World Champion explained why Dominik Mysterio would never betray her, even though he has already turned on Rhea Ripley, and his father, Rey Mysterio, before:

"It's because I understand Dominik, and I accept him exactly for who he is. And I think that's what is different between me and Rhea Ripley and me and his father. They didn't accept him, but I do. So, I'm not a slight bit worried, not even a little bit. I haven't even thought that way. You're crazy for thinking that way."

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will battle Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin in a mixed tag team match.

