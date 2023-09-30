Rhea Ripley to defend her title in a multi-person match at WWE Fastlane? Looking at the chances

Rhea Ripley may not have a match announced for WWE Fastlane, but that can potentially change on RAW next Monday. The Women’s World Champion can potentially return on the red brand next week to set up a multi-person match at the October 7 premium live event.

Rhea Ripley can potentially put her Women’s World Championship on the line against Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax in a triple-threat match at WWE Fastlane. The match could be added to the card, which only has three matches at the time of the writing.

Ideally, the match would be booked after several weeks of build-up with multiple interactions between all three women inside the ring or during backstage segments. Both Ripley and Rodriguez have had one confrontation with Jax, when the Irresistible Force attacked the champion and the challenger on the September 11 episode of WWE Raw.

Given the lack of build, it is possible Ripley versus Rodriguez versus Jax for the WWE Women’s World Championship could take place at Crown Jewel instead of WWE Fastlane. The Saudi event takes place on November 4, 2023.

Rhea Ripley to return on the go-home RAW for WWE Fastlane? Looking at the clue

Nia Jax injured Rhea Ripley in a post-match assault on the September 11, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Michael Cole announced on SmackDown the Eradicator of the Judgment Day bruised her ribs during the attack.

Ripley recently posted a black-and-white picture of the attack on her Twitter. The photo, which sees Nia Jax smiling after she crushed Ripley with her Banzai Drop, has the clown emoji as its caption.

The photo could be a clue for Ripley’s rumored appearance on RAW before Fastlane. The October 2 episode of RAW takes place live from SAP Center in San Jose, CA.