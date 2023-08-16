Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio attempt cheeky social media challenge: What was the result?

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have become the “it” couple of WWE. However, their chemistry isn’t limited to the boundaries of arenas or WWE buildings, but goes into the world of social media.

More often than not, The Eradicator has taken to social media to sing praise for Dirty Dom, support his controversial methods in the ring, and keep him wrapped in a bubble. Recently, the dynamic duo attempted a social media challenge that can be considered A-rated, but of course, PG era suitable!

In the challenge, Rhea Ripley shows Dominik Mysterio a couple of movements using the palm and fingers before entangling theirs together, and moving rather close to Mysterio.

Even Dominik Mysterio was taken aback with how it ended. In fact, possibly fans didn’t expect an ending where ‘Mami’ shows who is the real ‘Papi’, and had certain outraged reactions.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have taken WWE by the storm with their chemistry. In fact, it’s interesting to know that neither of them had an established backstage bond before WWE put them together for The Judgment Day and romanticized their in-ring relationship.

They became friends as the storyline developed, and have perfected the portrayal of their bond. One can dislike them, one can like them, but nobody in the WWE Universe can ignore them.

The Judgment Day member is confused about Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio’s relationship

There’s not a single soul in the WWE Universe who have found Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio’s relationship too real for kayfabe, but we know it’s simpler kayfabe.

She recently got engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews!

However, the confusion about the kayfabe relationship isn’t only with fans, but also Finn Balor himself. During a conversation with SEScoops, he spoke about Mami and Dom Dom, and the equation between them.

"Yes, myself and Damian discuss this all the time. 'Hey dude, what's going on with them two?' Yeah, is it closer than we know? I'm not sure, but they definitely have their own unique situation going on there and I don't wanna interfere in it too much. What they have going on is working clearly. So, long may it continue.”

Undoubtedly, the situation is working for them. Fans have shown incredible interest in the developing story, and it’s unlikely WWE will split up the duo just when things are becoming more interesting.

