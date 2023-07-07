Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio breaking up soon? Relationship turmoil in The Judgment Day

Many fans admire Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's strange relationship. However, some have pointed out that the recent turmoil in the rest of The Judgment Day members may be too much for the couple to handle.

Dominik Mysterio battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on this week's WWE RAW. When Damian Priest was about to cash in, Finn Balor attacked The Visionary. As a result, Mr. Money in the Bank got mad at The Prince. Both men had a heated argument outside the ring, wherein some noted that Rhea Ripley and Dom were looking at different members.

Although the photo may suggest that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio and breaking up, a clip of the interaction showed otherwise. Dom and The Eradicator looked worriedly between Damian and Finn, not just one person. This meant the couple was not heading to a split nor picking sides despite the tension in the group's relationship.

Why did Rhea Ripley initially think her relationship with Dominik Mysterio won't work?

Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day in September 2022

Even before the couple was official, fans had already expressed interest in seeing them together due to their initial polar opposite characters. However, The Eradicator had some worries.

The SmackDown Women's Champion shared that she was hesitant if their relationship would work since they barely talked in the past. She also noted some gaps since she was in the women's division. Fortunately, they still worked despite being strangers at first.

"I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean, we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But like being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends,"

Are Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio actually in a relationship?

Despite the close relationship between both stars, it should be noted that Rhea and Dominik are only an on-screen couple. They both have their own real-life partners.

Rhea is currently dating former WWE and current AEW star Buddy Murphy. Both stars have online interactions and would occasionally post gym photos. On the other hand, Dom is engaged to Marie Juliette.

It remains to be seen what else will happen to The Judgment Day and how it will affect each other's relationship.

