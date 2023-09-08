Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio to be torn apart by WWE? Exploring massive swerve

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio may be stronger together, but WWE likes to dissolve teams when they are at their strongest. It is possible that the aftereffects of Jey Uso’s arrival on WWE RAW could separate the pair from each other.

Adam Pearce told Jey Uso a superstar from RAW will be moved to SmackDown as his replacement. WWE could swerve the fans by moving Dominik Mysterio to the blue brand as a trade-off for Jey. This could put a massive dent in The Judgment Day, who just won major gold at Payback 2023.

It is also possible that Jey could swerve Dominik by asking Adam Pearce to send the NXT North American Champion to SmackDown as his replacement. Jey and Dominik had a brief exchange on RAW this past Monday when Dom Dom asked him to join The Judgment Day.

Dominik told Jey he understood his troubles because he had been the victim of family troubles as well. He told Jey nobody loved him, just like nobody loved Dom until he found his new family in Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

We believe one of these five superstars from RAW may end up on SmackDown as Jey Uso’s replacement.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio set to be at Superstar Spectacle

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio always travel together. The pair will reportedly be seen together at the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India. Mami’s appearance was confirmed by WWE on their social media.

Dominik Mysterio, on the other hand, hasn’t been advertised for a match at the September 8th event. He might be in the corner of Ripley for her Women’s World Championship defense against former rival Natalya.

It remains to be seen what Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will have for the WWE Universe in India.

