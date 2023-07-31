Rhea Ripley or Dominik Mysterio: Who will lose their title first? Predicting the fate of WWE's hottest couple

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have turned themselves into WWE’s on-screen power couple with the Women’s World Championship and the North American Championship, respectively. Not only have they taken over WWE RAW alongside Finn Balor and Damian Priest, but they’re also constantly protecting the other from losing the titles.

However, all good things must come to an end, and someday, Dirty Dom and Mami will lose their titles. Unfortunately, it’s possible that Mysterio will lose the North American Championship before The Eradicator drops the Women’s World Championship.

Rhea Ripley is supposedly planned to have a long reign as the Women’s World Champion, possibly past WrestleMania 40. On the other hand, there are no such reports for Dominik Mysterio’s title reign. Furthermore, The Nightmare had a major role to play in both times, Dominik Mysterio secured the victory with the North American Championship on the line.

It’ll mostly take one stipulation where The Eradicator is banned from ringside that will cost Dominik Mysterio the title.

Rhea Ripley defends Dominik Mysterio beyond the WWE ring

At The Great American Bash, Rhea Ripley ensured that Dominik Mysterio retained the title by executing a Riptide on Wes Lee and pulling Mustafa Ali out of the ring.

Following the victory, WWE NXT’s official Twitter handle posted a picture of Dominik Mysterio claiming “he can’t keep getting away with this,” indicating The Eradicator’s constant interference to help Dirty Dom. However, Mami didn’t take it lightly when it was about her Dom Dom, and she responded by saying, “yes yes he can.”

Ripley and Mysterio’s chemistry as WWE’s top heel couple was further solidified following Mysterio’s triple-threat match. While walking backstage from the arena, Shawn Michaels approached Dominik Mysterio to congratulate him, but Mysterio ignored him, and The Eradicator moved The Heartbreak Kid out of the way.

