Rhea Ripley to dump Dominik Mysterio very soon? Mami may have teased it!

Rhea Ripley has been attacked twice without any of The Judgment Day members coming to her rescue. Nia Jax attacked her backstage on RAW, and again, on the most recent episode of the red brand, Jax assaulted Ripley while Adam Pearce made their match official.

Considering none of them showed up, especially Dominik Mysterio, some have raised questions about Dom Dom and Mami’s relationship. Is it still the same? Has something changed? Are they going to split up?

Well, it so happens that The Eradicator may have already hinted at what her next plan of action is with The Judgment Day. She has retweeted a post that points out how Dominik Mysterio has been “slackin’.” This can be a hint towards Mami preparing to distance herself from Dirty Dom and maybe even replace him.

Not only has she reacted to the tweet, but previously, The Nightmare took to social media with a gif in which Dominik Mysterio is asking about the whereabouts of The Judgment Day. The irony hits differently, considering this time it’s Ripley left wondering where the faction is when she’s being ambushed backstage.

Rhea Ripley explains how her character was molded

The Eradicator moved to the main roster during the pandemic, and it took her a while to understand how she could connect with the fans. She had the footing in NXT, but RAW was different.

After some amount of trial and error, Ripley stopped trying to please the people and started being who she thought would work.

"That's the whole reason Rhea Ripley became the Rhea Ripley that you see today — like going into the second Mae Young Classic, that was when I pretty much had enough of everyone's crap and I was like, 'I'm going to do things my way. If it works, it works. If it doesn't, fire me, get rid of me. I don't care. It's my bad, I'll die on that sword.'"

Currently, Rhea Ripley has been booked to defend her women's World Championship against Nia Jax at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth, Australia.

