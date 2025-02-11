Rhea Ripley to face a 5-time WWE champion in a first-ever match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring massive swerve

WrestleMania season has officially kicked off, and Rhea Ripley is marching towards Las Vegas with the Women's World Title on her shoulder. For months, she was rumored to face IYO SKY at The Show of Shows. However, things have taken a massive turn lately as WWE has scheduled this blockbuster bout for RAW after Elimination Chamber, instead of holding it until April.

This has put a huge question mark on Ripley's plans for the spectacle. There is a good possibility that The Eradicator might face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. Mami is expected to defend her title against the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber. With IYO not competing in the high-stakes showdown in Toronto, Belair emerges as a strong contender to win the match.

For months, WWE was teasing a WrestleMania feud between Rhea Ripley and the Damage CTRL member. However, the company could be planning to pull off a massive swerve by pitting The EST against Mami at The Grandest Stage of Them All. While both women battled each other in NXT, they have yet to cross paths on the main roster.

WrestleMania 41 could finally be the place where they may collide in a first-time-ever match on the main roster. Last month, during a Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes reported that WWE was planning a potential match between Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley for The Show of Shows. The same was reported by Fightful as well, adding fuel to the speculations.

Hence, the five-time WWE champion stands as a favorite to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in two weeks and challenge The Eradicator at 'Mania. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point.

Rhea Ripley to lose the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania?

Rhea Ripley is undeniably one of the most dominant stars in WWE today. Backed by the immense support of the WWE Universe, Mami carries an aura of invincibility. However, if she faces Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41, it could pose a tough challenge for her and the Women's World Title.

For those unaware, The EST is undefeated at The Showcase of The Immortals in singles competition. Every time she has been involved in a title match at Mania, she has always walked out as champion. With such impressive stats, Belair could be The Eradicator's toughest opponent yet.

As a result, Ripley's chances of retaining her championship in Las Vegas could be slim. Besides, Mami's current title reign has arguably been quite underwhelming in comparison to her previous reign. Hence, WWE could explore a fresh direction by crowning Bianca Belair as the new Women's World Champion.

That said, it will be interesting to see how things shape up for Rhea Ripley as WWE heads to Las Vegas to host the year's biggest annual extravaganza in April.

