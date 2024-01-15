Rhea Ripley to face former Women's Champion at Elimination Chamber? Exploring pre-WrestleMania plans

Rhea Ripley has undoubtedly been one of the most dominant women's champion in recent memory. Could she meet her greatest challenge at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

Fans may remember WWE featured a brief confrontation between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch a few months ago on RAW and could deliver the much-awaited battle for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Mami could battle Becky's former rival at Elimination Chamber 2024 to build towards the match.

This star is none other than the unstoppable Nia Jax. The former RAW Women's Champion recently shocked the world when she defeated Becky Lynch clean in a one-on-one battle on Day 1 edition of red brand.

On a recent WWE RAW episode, Jax verbally interacted with Ripley, pointing out that the champion is too scared to face her in a singles encounter.

Expand Tweet

This may be a subtle hint of two stars' potential match at Elimination Chamber 2024. Becky Lynch may win the Women's Rumble and choose to challenge Rhea Ripley, after which Nia Jax could demand a title shot as she claims herself as the one who made The Man famous.

Facing Nia Jax may be an intriguing task for the Women's World Championship before she defends her title at WrestleMania 40. While this is just speculation and nothing is confirmed, time will reveal the plan soon.

Does Rhea Ripley believe R-Truth is a part of The Judgment Day?

R-truth has become a hot act on WWE RAW since returning at Survivor Series 2023 and delusionally joining The Judgment Day. His acts have been contributing incredible humor, but what does Mami think of him being in her faction? Her answer may break some hearts as she doesn't think the veteran is a part of The Judgment Day.

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," Rhea Ripley said. [From 02:08 - 02:59]

Regardless of what The Judgment Day members think, fans love R-Truth's current run and have made him the number one merchandise seller in recent weeks.

What do you think Rhea Ripley will do at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024? Let us know in the comments section.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here