Rhea Ripley to face an unexpected opponent at WWE WrestleMania 41? Looking at potential tease

Rhea Ripley has emerged as one of the biggest superstars in the WWE women's division, as she has been carving her path to the top of this industry. The Eradicator has solidified herself as a main-event-caliber star worthy of headlining The Showcase of The Immortals. Although WrestleMania 41 is still far away, there have been whispers in the air regarding her potential opponent at next year's Show of Shows.

Ripley could face a shocking name on The Grandest Stage of Them All next year, the seeds of which may have already been planted. The opponent in question is none other than Dominik Mysterio. The speculation arose after his recent comments on having an Intergender Match with Mami.

During a recent interaction with the Gorilla Position, Dominik expressed positive thoughts about competing in a match against Rhea Ripley.

What added fuel to the speculation is Ripley's fierce response on X (Twitter). The Nightmare reposted it with the two words "Bring it." The subtle yet telling gesture has ignited a frenzy of excitement among fans as the former Women's World Champion seems to have embraced the tantalizing prospect of facing Dirty Dom in a singles match.

If the Triple H-led creative team decides to book an Intergender Match between the former lovebirds, WrestleMania 41 could be the ideal place for the company to pull the trigger. For decades, The Show of Shows has served as a hallowed ground for earth-shattering moments and awe-inspiring matches that have redefined the boundaries of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Intergender matches have become a rare occurrence in the Stamford-based promotion in recent years. If WWE wants to bring it back, WrestleMania 41 is arguably the best place where Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio could go head-to-head in their first-ever singles match.

Rhea Ripley may chase the Women's World Championship

The Terror Twins secured a huge victory over Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin this past weekend. Now that the PLE is in the rearview mirror, The Judgment Day saga will seemingly see new layers unravel on Monday Night RAW, with individual rivalries getting the spotlight.

While Damian Priest is expected to go after Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley will likely begin her hunt for the Women's World Championship. The Eradicator is expected to go right after Liv Morgan, as their rivalry has reached a boiling point. Both women could continue their singles feud on the red brand.

With Rhea Ripley looking to reclaim the coveted title, this storyline will likely take a far more interesting turn. It could eventually lead to a highly anticipated showdown between The Nightmare and The Miracle Kid at WWE's upcoming Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on Monday Night RAW in the coming weeks.

