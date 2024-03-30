Rhea Ripley faced her former rival after WWE SmackDown went off the air; what happened?

Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. WWE has left no stone unturned to build this rivalry in recent months. However, The Eradicator also made her presence felt on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The March 29, 2024, episode of SmackDown delivered a spectacular show at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Although Ripley did not appear on the show, she competed in a non-televised match against her former rival, Shayna Baszler, after the show went off-air.

The 26-year-old defended the Women's World Championship against Baszler in a dark match. It was quite an entertaining encounter with fast-paced action, where Mami eventually defeated her former nemesis and retained her title in front of live fans in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The two superstars have had several encounters in the past. While Rhea Ripley will compete in a huge match at WrestleMania 40, Shayna Baszler's direction for the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia is still obscure.

Rhea Ripley unimpressed with Dominik Mysterio's recent actions

Dominik Mysterio has been making bold moves lately, as he has been making surprise appearances on SmackDown without his fellow Judgment Day members. However, Rhea Ripley looked quite concerned by Dirty Dom's unanticipated actions.

Mami was seemingly upset when the Latino Heat appeared on last week's episode of Blue Brand without telling her about it. As a result, the Women's World Champion asked Dominik to let her know before going anywhere so that she could accompany him.

However, Dirty Dom does not seem to listen, as he made yet another surprise appearance on the latest episode of SmackDown without informing Ripley and The Judgment Day. As a result, Ripley did not seem impressed with Mysterio following his recent actions.

Dominik Mysterio's recent actions have been baffling Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day, as he has become involved in the battle between the Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how things play out between the faction members leading up to WrestleMania XL.

