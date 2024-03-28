Did Rhea Ripley hint at an old friend becoming Judgment Day's new female member? Exploring her cryptic post

The Judgment Day is one of the most nefarious factions currently in WWE, and Rhea Ripley is the mastermind behind it. The Eradicator recently posted a few pictures on social media with a Monday Night RAW superstar, which left the WWE Universe baffled.

In her recent post, the Women's World Champion was spotted with her old friend Candice LeRae. As a result, there has been a whirlpool of speculation that it could be a potential hint about Mami hiring a new member in her faction. The speculation also arose due to LeRae's recent character change on RAW.

Besides, the two superstars have had a long history with each other during their NXT days, which Rhea Ripley highlighted in her recent social media post. Hence, Ripley's photoshoot with the Poison Pixie and the cryptic caption has left the WWE Universe wondering about their potential alliance.

However, the possibility of The Eradicator hiring Candice LeRae in the heel faction is quite low, as Ripley did not explicitly hint at it. Nevertheless, the two superstars could be furtively cooking something behind the curtains that could have major implications for WrestleMania XL.

The Women's World Champion might be furtively planning to form a brief alliance with her old friend, where LeRae could help her at 'Mania in some way. The prospect is plausible, given the Poison Pixie's recent character change.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley seems perturbed with Dominik Mysterio's recent actions

Dominik Mysterio made his shocking appearance last week on SmackDown, where he cost Rey Mysterio the match against Santos Escobar. However, Rhea Ripley was nowhere to be found, along with her Dirty Dom, which raised eyebrows.

Following the segment, The Australian Superstar reacted on social media by posting a confused emoji. Mami also looked quite perturbed on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW due to her Latino Heat's unanticipated actions.

In a backstage segment, Rhea Ripley was seen asking Dominik Mysterio to have at least spoken to her before making a move. The Women's World Champion stated that she would have accompanied him on SmackDown had Dirty Dom informed beforehand.

It will be interesting to see how the dynamics play out between Ripley and Dirty Dom in the forthcoming weeks. Will we see their relationship unravel? Only time will tell!

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Will Candice LaRae's addition to The Judgment Day be a good idea? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion